Brian M. McAmis, 35, 610 S. Roan St. was bound over on a charge theft over $1,000. On Tuesday, McAmis waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Carter County Sessions Court.

According to the employer, Allied Dispatch Solutions, the company’s credit card was used to pay for services to his residence 10 times between Aug. 8, 2016, and Jan. 9. The company said the total amount of the charges was $1,914.45.

McAmis is scheduled to report to Criminal Court on Nov. 20.