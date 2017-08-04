Day Reporting Center cuts ribbon on new Boone Creek facility

But he gave her the chance.

Street told the story to local and state officials at the official grand opening for the Day Reporting Center’s new location in Boone Creek Thursday. It brought Russ to tears, and it was obvious her success had an effect on Street.

“He saved my life,” Russ said after all the speeches were over.

Her life had spun out of control because of a meth addiction. She lost her home, her family, her diabetic son died while she was in jail and her relationship with her daughter was in shambles.

And when Street finally agreed to give Russ this one last chance before she ended up in prison, Russ was still just playing the part.

“I said what they wanted to hear just so I could get out of jail,” she said.

But eventually, the classes she was forced to attend for the program began making sense to her. She began to participate, learn about her addiction and heal from the trauma it had caused — including the blame she placed on herself for her son’s death.

Even now, Russ said if she hadn’t been in jail, she would have recognized her son had a dramatic rise in his sugar count.

But through all the therapy and life coping education in the DRC program, Russ pulled herself up, has been clean for three years, repaired her relationship with her daughter to the point they live together and are good friends and she implemented the things she learned in order to maintain her life free from drugs.

The overall graduation rate for the program doesn’t top the charts, but the recidivism rate for the successful graduates is only 22 percent, said Sara Hodges, correctional administrator for the Tennessee Department of Correction.

With a recidivism rate closer to 45 percent for the entire state, it’s evident the DRC program works to turn offenders toward the paths to substance abuse recovery and a productive life.

“That's really exciting, to see that this program is working for the people who complete it, and it’s changing their lives, and it is making Tennessee safer,” Hodges said.

The DRC was developed as part of the local probation system through a grant obtained in 2013 by the Johnson City Police Department. The Targeted Community Crime Prevention Program grant allowed the department to focus on two communities to reduce crime, make improvements to run-down properties and provide rehabilitative services for offenders.

Becky Haas was hired to direct the grant and after it expired last year, she was hired full time by JCPD to lead a new community crime reduction program. Because of the success of the DRC, which was directed by Ashton Belcher, the Tennessee Department of Correction decided to fund the program, make a few tweaks and expand it to other areas in the state.

Street said he and Judge Lisa Rice were deeply concerned about that prospect and worked hard to keep bureaucracy from dismantling the program. He was also adamant that the TDOC keep the staff in place, because the program is built on a trust that is earned through the offenders and the therapists working together.

The TDOC agreed and Belcher and her staff became TDOC employees under the direction of Hodges. It also allowed the program to open up to offenders from surrounding counties so they can benefit as well.

“We’re able to bring in offenders who are on probation or parole who have substance issues and need enhanced supervision,” Hodges said.

The DRC hasn’t missed a beat in operating.

It transitioned over to the TDOC last year and the grand opening Thursday was to officially open the office in a new location. Clients have already been attending classes at the new location, which is in a small industrial area on KLM Road. The new space doubled the number of classrooms available and overall is about three times the size of the previous location on Rolling Hills Drive.

Three TDOC assistant commissioners attended the event and praised local efforts that got the program up and running so successfully.

During a soft opening in June, Belcher said she is excited to see what the future holds for the Day Reporting Center.

“I feel like this facility will give us greater opportunities to bring in more community partners … we’ve already had people approach us wanting to be part of it,” she said. “I feel like the TDOC understands the goal and the mission we're trying to accomplish. I think everybody is starting to understand that addiction is a disease and we have to do more than what we’re doing. I think that’s the TDOC’s mission — start addressing addiction instead of punishing.”

Haas also attended the opening Thursday and said she was proud to have helped lay the foundation for the DRC.

“It’s humbling to think to have had a part in a reform across the state,” she said. “TDOC caught the vision in keeping the passion and keeping a lot of the things we learned in some hard lessons. It’ll forever hold a special place in my heart that I had anything to do with it, and I’ll always be a passionate advocate for the re-entry population. I’ve come to see how hard it is to get a job, to get transportation, so I’m actively involved as a volunteer here.”