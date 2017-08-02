Carter County woman who shot father during delusion committed to mental institution

The order comes just a month after Babb was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting death of her father, Kenneth Younce. Babb had been facing a first-degree murder charge in the Jan. 27, 2016, shooting, but her public defender, Melanie Sellers, District Attorney General Tony Clark and Street reached an agreement on Babb’s insanity plea.

In accepting the not guilty plea on July 5, Street told Babb she would continue to be held for safekeeping. He said that by being found not guilty by reason of insanity, "you don't just get to just walk out the door."

He ordered that another mental evaluation be conducted within the next 30 days in which the doctors would decide "whether you should be committed for further treatment."

The evaluation was conducted by certifying professionals Preston Visser and C. Allen Musil. They issued certificates stating that in their opinion Babb was mentally ill and because of her illness, there was a substantial likelihood of serious harm and that she was in need of care and treatment in a mental institution.

As part of his instructions to Moccasin Bend, Street ordered that if Babb's condition improves, she could not be released from the mental institution without the court's consent.

"Under no circumstances shall Sonya Babb be released from inpatient hospitalization prior to filing … petition and entry of … order," Street wrote in his order to the hospital.