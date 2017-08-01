Kingsport clinic denies allegations in opioid lawsuit, wants 'pill mill' wording removed

Center Pointe Medical Clinic, LLC., filed the response in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on Tuesday. The clinic was named as one of the defendants when the district attorneys general for Sullivan, Hawkins and Washington counties announced they were filing a lawsuit against Purdue Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt PLC and Endo Pharmaceuticals due to the ongoing opioid crisis in Northeast Tennessee back in June.

The lawsuit alleges that Center Pointe contributed to the opioid epidemic in the region by diverting and/or assisting in illegally selling opioids in upper East Tennessee. The suit also names three individuals, including a doctor in Morristown who ran a "drive-through pill mill."

A page of the lawsuit details the allegations against Center Pointe.

More about Centre Point’s response from the Kingsport Times-News.