Kingsport clinic denies allegations in opioid lawsuit, wants 'pill mill' wording removed

Nick Shepherd, Kingsport Times-News
•
Today at 4:20 PM
KINGSPORT — A Kingsport clinic named in a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers denies the allegations against it and wants to have the terms "black market," "drug dealers," and "pill mill," removed when the clinic is mentioned in the suit.
The lawsuit alleges that Center Pointe contributed to the opioid epidemic in the region by diverting and/or assisting in illegally selling opioids in upper East Tennessee. The suit also names three individuals, including a doctor in Morristown who ran a "drive-through pill mill."
A page of the lawsuit details the allegations against Center Pointe.