Attorney files motion to dismiss civil rights intimidation against gorilla-masked man at Black Lives Matter rally

Attorney Patrick Denton stated in the motion that the very statutes under which his client was charged are the same statutes that protect the free speech — while unpopular and offensive — the young man was exhibiting.

Tristan Rettke, 19, was a freshman at ETSU when he went to a Black Lives Matter rally Sept. 28, 2016, at Borchuk Plaza, the area on campus designated as a free-speech zone. Rettke was dressed in overalls, carried a burlap sack emblazoned with a Confederate flag and a marijuana leaf and several bananas and pieces of string similar to twine. He was also wearing a gorilla mask and carried a “hastily scribbled sign” on a 8-inch-by-10-inch sheet of paper that read “Lives Matter,” Dentron wrote in his motion.

Rettke’s sign was not meant to intimidate, Denton stated, but instead rejected the idea that only one category of lives mattered. Some of the signs that BLM demonstrators carried signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Black Lives Matter (doesn’t equal) All Lives Don’t.”

There was also a large banner that read: “Remember Them” and listed the names of 15 black men who had been killed, some unarmed, by police across the nation.

During the encounter, a BLM demonstrator asked Rettke why he was wearing the mask, to which he responded, “I identify as a gorilla.” Rettke also used the rope he brought, put it around a banana and dangled it in the air while also offering bananas to the demonstrators.

He was arrested by ETSU police, charged with civil rights intimidation.

Rettke was later indicted by a grand jury on the civil rights charge as well as disorderly conduct and disrupting a meeting or procession.

Denton’s motion states the state’s own evidence — a video of the incident — fails to show Rettke’s “conduct was anything more than a clumsily executed expressions of speech — in effect, a counter-protest — that may have offended a number of people and was almost certainly intended to provoke, but which does not fit within any category of unprotected speech and falls far short of fitting within any constitutionally permissible prohibition on protected forms of expression in addition to being constitutionally protected speech.”

The 20-page motion to dismiss used numerous case law that Denton said supports it. In a statement released the day after the incident, Rettke’s attorney said there was no malintent.

In that September 2016 statement, Denton said, “Mr. Rettke deeply regrets the unfortunate events leading up to his arrest yesterday and understands the negative perception of his speech and actions. He respects the rights of those in the 'Black Lives Matter' movement to peacefully demonstrate in furtherance of their message in the spirit of the First Amendment.”

Denton’s statement continues, “That being said, despite what many may feel was objectionable behavior, Mr. Rettke has the same Free Speech protections as those in the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

“Above all, he did not intimidate or attempt to intimidate anyone during this incident. Accordingly, we look forward to defending his rights in a court of law. He asks for privacy and space for his family during this difficult and emotionally-trying time."

