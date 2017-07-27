Piumbini convicted of lesser charge

After a three-day trial, a Carter County jury found Filipe Dos Santos Piumbini guilty on two counts of reckless aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Judge Stacy Street set a sentencing hearing Oct. 20. Street said the three charges would be merged into one.

The charges stem from a shooting incident in a field at Ivy Oak Drive in the Okolona community on Nov. 14, 2015. Deputies reported that Steven Jirka had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, Piumbini turned over his .40-caliber pistol and said he had acted in self defense.

Piumbini’s attorney, Patrick Denton, emphasized the self-defense claim during his closing arguments.

Assistant District Attorney General Janet Vest Hardin told the jury that Jirka was standing 20 feet away when he was shot and a doctor who treated Jirka was unable to determine whether the wounds were entrance wounds or exit wounds. That meant the wounds could not indicate whether Jirka was approaching or retreating at the time he was shot. Hardin argued that a second shot changed the act from self defense to a “knowing, intentional act.”

Piumbini is a citizen of Brazil and a resident of Port Charlotte, Fla. Due to his good conduct during the investigation and trial, Street allowed Piumbini to remain free on bond until the sentencing hearing on the condition that he surrender his passport.