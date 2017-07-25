Parent claims Washington County district violated son's due process right in punishment for hazing

In the lawsuit, first filed in Washington County Circuit Court, then moved to U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee in Greeneville, neither the son nor the parent is named. They are listed using the pseudonyms “John Doe” and “James Doe” in filing documents and their names are redacted to protect the identity of the minor plaintiff.

The parent alleges the school district did not properly inform him of the accusations of participating in hazing at a summer football camp hosted in July 2015 by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville.

The student was accused of holding a freshman down while upperclassmen rubbed their genitals on the freshman’s face.

In court filings, the student claims he was subjected to the same hazing ritual in 2014, and said a lack of supervision on the part of the school “significantly helped to facilitate a culture of hazing among the student-athletes.”

Four students implicated in hazing the younger students were initially suspended for 10 days, then placed in the Washington County Alternative School for the entire school year after a district disciplinary hearing on Aug. 12. They were also barred from participating in school athletics.

Before the start of the school year, the student at the center of the lawsuit transferred to Elizabethton City Schools.

In the lawsuit, the parent claims he was not informed of the Aug. 12 disciplinary hearing, but only called by a school administrator after the son was suspended for the year. The parent was told he could appeal to the Board of Education, and showed up to the Sept. 3 board meeting, but was told he needed to follow a formal appeals process. Once he did, the board denied the appeal in February.

In the suit, the parent claims the district suspended the student without advising him of the allegations lodged against him, violating his right to due process. He also claims “The Washington County Department of Education and its employees and agents, and each member of the Washington County Board of Education, refused to correct glaring errors after having been given the opportunity to do so.”

For the loss of the teachers, students and coaches he grew up around and the ability to participate in local athletics, the lawsuit asks for the removal of the suspension from the student’s permanent record and $950,000 for damages.

In the district’s answer, attorneys contend Assistant Director James Murphy sent a letter to the parent on Aug. 4 advising him of the Aug. 12 hearing. The letter also stated the parent had the right to attend the meeting, could be represented by legal counsel and could provide witnesses in defense of the son.

The district also claims the parent spoke with Murphy before the hearing at least four different times, was advised of the hearing date then and was given a written notice of the hearing and explained the due process involved.

The parent did not attend the hearing.

The district’s attorneys further claim the son could not have been denied his due process rights, because, at the time of the due process hearing, he had already begun the process to transfer to Elizabethton, and was not a Washington County Schools student.