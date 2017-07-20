Lawsuits filed over Greene County Ferris wheel mishap

The mishap involved one of the gondolas overturning, sending three young girls tumbling out and falling more than 30 feet to the ground. Those injured were 10-year-old Kayla Reynolds; her 6-year-old sister, Briley; and an unnamed 16-year-old girl.

Kayla broke her arm while Briley suffered a traumatic brain injury. All three were in the same gondola.

On Tuesday, two lawsuits were filed in U.S. District Court in Greeneville, both by the same law firms. One was filed on behalf of Jason and Kimberly Reynolds — the parents of Kayla and Briley. The other was filed on behalf of Lorena Cowhy, who was in an adjacent gondola with her 5-year-old granddaughter.

The 16-year-old is not a plaintiff in either lawsuit.

Both lawsuits name as defendants Family Attractions Amusement of Georgia (the company that operated the rides for the fair), the owners of FAA, High-Lite Rides of South Carolina (the manufacturer of the Ferris wheel) and Michael O. Howard (the designer and builder of the Ferris wheel).

