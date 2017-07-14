Teens plead guilty in Unicoi County kidnapping, robbery of relative

The charges stemmed from a June 20, 2016, assault on Roger Briggs inside his Rice Creek Road home in Flag Pond, after which the boys were charged with aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, evading arrest, theft over $500 and theft over $1,000.

Jesse Briggs, 16, and a 15-year-old teen pleaded “true,” which is the same as an adult guilty plea, to all charges except aggravated burglary. It was dismissed because the basis was the same as the robbery charge.

Briggs, who has been in state custody since the incident, will remain there until he turns 19. The younger teen will be on probation, possibly until he turns 19 as well, and in his mother’s custody.

Within days of the crime, the Johnson City Press filed a motion to obtain the names of the two boys based on a state statute that clearly calls for the release of a juvenile’s identity under certain criteria.

That criteria in Tennessee Code Annotated 37-1-153, allows the public and media access to specified juvenile court records if certain criteria are met: the juvenile is 14 or older at the time of the alleged act; and the conduct constituting the delinquent act, if committed by an adult, would constitute first-degree murder, second-degree murder, rape, aggravated rape, rape of a child, aggravated rape of a child, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping or especially aggravated kidnapping.

Part of the request was granted and part denied at the Friday hearing. Judge David Shults allowed the release of 16-year-old Jesse Briggs’ name after his attorney dropped the argument, but the judge ruled Briggs’ co-defendant, won’t be named publicly.

Aside from that statute, there is a rule of Juvenile Court Procedure that opens all delinquent hearings to the public and states the “court shall not close proceedings to any extent unless it determines that failure to do so would result in particularized prejudice to the party seeking closure that would override the public's compelling interest in open proceedings.” The court can consider “reasonable alternatives” to closing the proceedings.

The case was reset multiple times while attorneys were working on rehabilitative plans for the boys and Shults was trying to determine if he would release the boys’ names.

Defense attorneys — Cameron Hyder for Jesse Briggs and Elizabeth Jones for the younger teen — adamantly opposed the names being released. Their position was that releasing the names would be so prejudicial to their clients that it would affect their future opportunities for education, employment and the ability to become productive citizens.

Hyder’s first remarks to Shults Friday were to ask the judge to hold the Johnson City Press in contempt of court for details in a May 17 article about a hearing in the case — even though there was nothing that barred the media agency from publishing the details — and prevent reporters from attending the hearings. Hyder said the article is a “slap in the face of the court and a slap in the face of our client,” and that he was “duty bound” to ask for the contempt finding.

Hyder threw argument after argument at Shults and was blatant in his discourse with Press attorney David Blankenship with several interruptions and a raised voice to talk over Blankenship in his attempt to claim the media should be prevented from using his client’s name and details about where he’s being housed.

Even Assistant District Attorney Kelly Lowe commented to the judge she believed the media had overstepped its bounds by covering the May 17 hearing and supported the defense’s claim there was a HIPPA violation by revealing where Briggs was housed.

In the end, there was no contempt citation, Shults said he had no authority to rule on a HIPPA violation, and Hyder conceded his position on his client’s name becoming public by proceeding to the plea hearing without further argument.

After lengthy arguments from attorneys, Shults ruled that he could make no other ruling except to allow the media and public to attend the hearing. The next issue became whether Shults would grant the Press’ request under TCA 37-1-153 to use the boys’ names. After a brief recess for the attorneys to speak to their clients, Hyder announced he would proceed to the plea, but Jones intended to argue for her client’s name to remain sealed.

After the hearing, Press Content Editor Sam Watson said the defense’s motion for a contempt ruling was a futile attempt to quash the First Amendment.

“The contempt motion was a clear attempt by overzealous attorneys to distract from the merits of the Johnson City Press’ motions in the case and an abhorrent attack on the 1st Amendment,” Watson said. “We stand by our reporting on the case.”

After Briggs’ plea, Hyder reached over and squeezed Briggs’ shoulder, patted him on the back and they nodded at each other.

Jones put on her client’s mother, who testified that her son, who has been free on bond since last year, had already suffered detriment to his education, potential employment and his safety. Andrea Whitten, whose last name is different from her son’s, said she tried to register him for high school last year, but was told it would be better to homeschool him until “things died down,” so other students would not be disrupted by the issue.

The woman also testified that while her son was not allowed to work while on bond monitoring, he does have a job opportunity based on the judge’s decision to release the boy’s name. She said a family landscaping business would hire her son as long as his name was not made public in regard to the charges.

“He’s still a child. He should be able to put this behind him,” she said. Whitten said given the details of the incident and the fact her son has a unique name anyone would be able to link him to the crimes. That connection, she said, would be detrimental to his future employability, financial advancements and even his success with the rehabilitative process.

Jones argued that releasing the boy’s name would bring “particularized prejudice” against him, and she asked the court to note the plea in juvenile court is not a criminal conviction. Shults seemed to lean both ways after hearing each attorney make a point, but in the end his “reasonable alternative” was to allow the media to stay for the hearing, but he barred the release of the boy’s name.

“You did something really ... to use the word bad is an understatement,” Shults told the teen. “If you were an adult, you’d be in the penitentiary. You’re 15. Your life’s still ahead of you. You can do whatever you want to do.”

After Shults’ ruling, the boy glanced over at two reporters in the room with a smile on his face.

“The hearing’s mixed outcome is disappointing, as the Johnson City Press maintains that Judge Schultz should follow Tennessee law by releasing the juveniles’ names in this case,” Watson said. “The statute’s language is unambiguous. We continue to believe the law is in the public’s best interests. Our attorneys are reviewing the facts and the case and will make a determination regarding any further action.”

Shults said he didn’t like how the law was written but “we have to have a free press in order to maintain freedom. With a juvenile, to some extent, it seems harmful, but that’s not my decision.”

The teens — Briggs, his 14-year-old sister, Lacy Burton, and her boyfriend — were in on the crime that was purportedly over a $100 debt that Roger Briggs owed his brother, who is also the grandfather of the teen siblings. The trio got a ride to Flag Pond that day, entered Briggs’ home and waited for him to return. When he did, they attacked him, tied him up and put him in a closet, took items from his pockets and the house and even held a knife to his throat.

Unicoi County sheriff’s investigators also said in a court document that the teens had a pry bar and baseball bat used in the attack.

The teens took Roger Briggs’ pickup and were eventually pursued by law enforcement. Jesse Briggs was driving the truck and ended up on Cherokee Road where he lost control and wrecked. The truck rolled over, which threw Burton out. She died at the scene.