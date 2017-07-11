Witness in August murder trial to testify by video recording

Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street said he’d rather record the testimony for the jury now and let them watch the video than reset the trial because the witness will be out of the country.

Dallas Sarden, 24, is scheduled to stand trial next month in the August 2015 killing of Karen Parker, who was found dead in her Westgate Village apartment by a maintenance worker.

Sarden was one of two charged in Parker’s death. Co-defendant Aaron Garland was tried in the case in April and found guilty of first-degree murder. He faces a formal sentencing hearing Aug. 11, but in Tennessee, first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence.

Parker’s next-door neighbor at the time, Vanessa Gause, testified at Garland’s trial about her friendship with Parker. Gause told that jury that she saw Parker the night before her friend was found dead and Parker asked her for a soda.

Gause said she saw Parker about five times a week, either standing in her doorway smoking a cigarette or if Parker needed something specific and visited to ask for something. Gause said she had told Parker that if she ever needed anything, she could pound on the wall between their apartments to get Gause’s attention.

The night of the murder, Gause didn’t hear anything from her neighbor, she said during Garland’s trial. She also said there were no visible marks or bruises on Parker’s face or arms that night either.

Gause will apparently be unavailable during Sarden’s trial, so her testimony will be recorded under oath Wednesday.

According to a Johnson City investigator who interviewed Garland about the murder, it was Sarden’s idea to rob Parker for her car on Aug. 17, 2015. Ultimately, that’s not what happened.

The statement, which was presented to the jury in Garland’s trial, indicated the men knocked on Parker’s apartment door, which was next door to Garland’s cousin’s apartment where he’d been staying. Parker said she’d get a cigarette and be right out. They knocked on the door again, and when Parker opened it Sarden punched her, according to Garland’s statement.

The pair began rummaging through Parker’s apartment looking for her car keys, but when she threatened to call 911, they took turns holding her down and sitting on her to prevent that call.

At some point, according to Garland’s statement, he returned to where they had Parker down and he realized she wasn’t responding.

Garland’s statement indicated he took $45 while Sarden took Parker’s bank card and a Wal-Mart gift card. The pair used the cash to buy food at Red Lobster, the gift card for gas, cigarettes and cigars and the debit card for food at McDonald’s and items at Kroger.

It was the use of Parker’s bank card after her death that alerted her family something was amiss, and they notified police. By that time, Garland and Sarden had been arrested on an unrelated charge in Kingsport. Police identified the two as the people using Parker’s card as well as the Wal-Mart gift card, which Parker’s sister gave her as a birthday gift.

If Sarden is convicted as charged, he faces life in prison.