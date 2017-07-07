North Carolina restaurant shucks similar name after chain claims secrets came from Johnson City franchise

The man who owns the new restaurant, Mike Wiemers, was accused in a federal lawsuit of using insider knowledge he obtained through his involvement with the Johnson City Shuckin’ Shack to open the Fletcher, North Carolina, Shuck N Brew in late June.

Within a few days, Shuckin’ Shack LLC filed the lawsuit in New Hanover Superior Court laying claim that Wiemers used a similar trademark, menu, decor and business model to Shuckin’ Shack’s brand. The lawsuit has since been moved to U.S. District Court Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to the lawsuit, Wiemers became a Shuckin’ Shack franchise owner in 2016 with a business partner, Kenneth Moore.

The men initially planned to open other franchise locations in a targeted area, including Fletcher, but after a breakdown of discussions between the men and Shuckin’ Shack, the additional Shuckin’ Shack locations were never opened. Wiemers and Moore instead opened their own seafood restaurant in Fletcher.

In a phone call Friday, Wiemers acknowledged he owns part of the Johnson City Shuckin’ Shack, but said “technically there’s no franchise in Johnson City.” He did confirm that management at the location reports to him and Moore. Wiemers said the suit falsely claims he has never been involved in the seafood restaurant industry.

“They’re seafood restaurants,” Wiemers said, referring to Shuck N Brew. “I opened my first seafood restaurant in 1979.”

Wiemers said his legal counsel advised him to change the name of Shuck N Brew, so the new name is Surf N Brew. The restaurant features nearly two dozen beers on tap, including several local craft beers.

A Facebook post earlier this week said the restaurant would be closed until Thursday due to utility issues. A North Carolina judge issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting Wiemer’s restaurant to use “any trademarks, trade dress, or trade secrets,” of Shuckin’ Shack at the Fletcher location. The order also prohibits Surf N Brew from using any point of sale technology or databases that belong to Shuckin’ Shack.

In the social media post, the restaurant said, “To all of our Friends and Fans: We recently changed our name in response to objections and legal demands made by a third party. We are a local family who own and operate this restaurant and are active in the community providing many jobs and supporting non-profits. We continue to offer our superior quality food with our family recipes that date back more than 40 years since Mike first got into the seafood business. Our restaurant is now open again, 7 days a week, for lunch and dinner. Hope to see you soon.”

Wiemers disputed the claims that his recipes were copied from Shuckin’ Shack, and even said some of the recipies used at Shuckin’ Shack were his own. Wiemers said he intends to fully defend the allegations by Shuckin’ Shack.