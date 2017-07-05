Woman sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to dragging deputy beside her car

Shawna Lynn Ray, 28, entered a guilty plea to aggravated assault with a weapon. Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street accepted the plea agreement, which included the dismissal of three other charges: evading arrest by motor vehicle, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license.

Ray was sentenced as a persistent offender, which means she must serve 45 percent of the sentence before she is eligible for parole. Ray has already served a year and two months in pretrial confinement and that time will be credited to her sentence. As part of the plea agreement, Ray’s sentence will be served concurrently with two Washington County convictions. Ray’s probation on the Washington County convictions was revoked and Street ordered her to serve those sentences.

In the aggravated assault charge, Ray was accused of dragging Carter County Sheriff’s Deputy Tracie Pitts Pierson at Central at the end of the school day. Pierson suffered scrapes and bruises in the incident and was treated and released at a local hospital. Pierson was Central’s school resource officer and encountered Ray at the school aboutt 2 p.m. Pierson spoke with Ray about driving a vehicle when Pierson knew Ray’s license had been suspended.

Ray reportedly admitted to Pierson that she had been driving and her license was suspended. Pierson said when she told Ray she was going to be arrested, Ray ran toward her car, which was parked in the school’s loading zone.

According to the arrest warrant, Pierson ran after Ray and caught up with her as Ray entered her vehicle. Pierson was able to place a handcuff on Ray’s left wrist, but Pierson said Ray was able to use her right hand to start the car and place it in gear.

Pierson said the car began moving forward and she was being dragged beside the vehicle. As the car continued to move forward, Pierson was pinned between a parked car and Ray’s vehicle. The parked car’s right rear quarter panel was dented in the incident.

Witnesses said Pierson was dragged approximately 30-40 yards before falling away from the vehicle. The witnesses said Ray then left the school parking lot at high speed.

At the time of the incident, Carter County Director of Schools Kevin Ward said the schools security protocols had worked and no child was endangered.