Babb found not guilty by reason of insanity in father's shooting death

It was a ruling that found Judge Stacy Street, District Attorney General Tony Clark and Assistant Public Defender Melanie Sellers in rare agreement. The agreement was described in a memorandum of understanding and stipulation of facts that was signed by both Clark and Sellers and presented to Street before Monday's hearing.

Clark told Street that the state concurred in the insanity defense after receiving psychiatric evaluations ordered by both the state and the defense.

"In my 23 years of practice, this is the first time I have been in agreement," Clark said of the insanity plea. "It is warranted in this case."

The memorandum of understanding stated that Babb's mental illness dates back to 2010, and since that time she has had at least nine separate commitments to mental hospitals, including Woodridge Psychiatric Hospital, Lakeshore Mental Health Institute and Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute. She has been diagnosed with several mental disorders and prescribed several psychiatric medications "with varying and often disappointing degrees of success."

According to the memorandum, Babb was taken to the emergency room at Sycamore Shoals Hospital on Jan. 26, 2016, the evening before the shooting death of her father, because she was again suffering from a psychiatric emergency. She was not hospitalized, but sent home with instructions to follow up with her outpatient doctor.

On Jan. 27, Babb's family was unable to reach her doctor and instead left a message with an operator.

That afternoon, Babb was in the home of her father, Kenneth Younce, when she took one of his pistols and shot him in the presence of family members.

While she was held in custody, Babb underwent several mental evaluations. One of those, conducted for the defense by clinical neuropsychologist and forensic psychologist James Walker, found Babb "was in a severely delusional and psychotic state" on the day of the shooting.

"Her family had been frantically trying to get her help, and had taken her to the hospital just the day before, concerned about her severe psychosis." Walker wrote. "She awoke that morning with a prominent visual hallucination of her son being attacked by her father. She made comments reflecting delusions to many family members in the days and hours preceding the shooting, and continued to believe that her son had been killed by her father, despite their assurances to the contrary."

Her son was, in fact, alive and well.

"It appears that Ms. Babb was convinced, wrongly, that her father had taken her child's life and was intent on harming others. It was in this psychotic and delusional state that she chose to fire a weapon in her father's direction, taking his life," Walker wrote.

During the hearing on Monday, Babb also waived her right to a jury trial. "I do not want to go before a jury," Babb told Judge Street.

Street accepted Babb's waiver of her right and the statement in the memorandum of understanding between the attorney general and the public defender that "clear and convincing evidence exists that at the time of offense alleged in the indictment, Sonya Babb was not guilty by reason of insanity."

Street also dismissed the remaining charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony because it was not applicable under the statute.

But Street told Babb she would continue to be held for safekeeping. He said that by being found not guilty by reason of insanity "you don't just get to just walk out the door."

He ordered that another mental evaluation be conducted within the next 30 days in which the doctors will decide "whether you should be committed for further treatment."

Street ordered the evaluation be conducted by Frontier Health to determine whether Babb meets the legal requirements for judicial commitment.

Street set a hearing for the afternoon of Aug. 2.