Day Reporting Center gets new location, expanded space for client classes

First, the Day Reporting Center — created in 2013 through the department’s Targeted Community Crime Reduction Project grant — received new life last year when the Tennessee Department of Correction recognized its impact and fully funded the program just as the grant ran out. Second, the center recently relocated its facility from a small space inside the First Tennessee Human Resources Agency to a 10,000-square-foot building in Boones Creek.

Ashton Belcher, director of the Day Reporting Center, said the new space doubles the number of classrooms available and overall is about three times the size of the previous location on Rolling Hills Drive.

“It’s substantially larger,” Belcher said Friday during a soft-opening tour.

“We had access to three classrooms and now we have six, and we’re adding the Community Resource Center,” she said. “It’s brand new. We’ve never operated along with a Community Resource Center.”

The resource center will provide services to clients who aren’t on probation currently, but have some ties to the Department of Correction and need help navigating things like obtaining gainful employment or family assistance.

“I’m excited. I feel like this facility will give us greater opportunities to bring in more community partners. … We’ve already had people approach us wanting to be part of it,” Belcher said.

Robert Reburn, public information officer for TDOC’s upper region, said the department saw the positive impact the Day Reporting Center had on its participants. He said the credit for making the center a success goes to city Police Chief Mark Sirois, Targeted Community Crime Reduction Project grant director Becky Haas and Belcher and her staff.

Reburn said TDOC leaders wanted to implement a day reporting center system for a while, and when Washington County’s program caught the state’s attention, the department decided to fund it when the original grant ran out.

The center is also part of the state’s overall Public Safety Act, which went into effect Jan. 1.

“Its primary goal is to reduce crime and the growing jail population here in Tennessee through several strategic initiatives, with one of those initiatives being Day Reporting Centers and Community Resource Centers,” Reburn said.

“Their work is going to be targeting two of the huge barriers that our offenders face once they’re released. Those are substance use treatment and employment opportunities,” Reburn said. “The DRC and CRC look to target or break down those barriers by providing services both for substance use — helping addicts recover and get on the road to recovery and rehabilitation — as well as the CRC offering them educational and employment resources necessary.”

Belcher said she is excited to see what the future holds for the Day Reporting Center.

"I feel like the TDOC understands the goal and the mission we're trying to accomplish. I think everybody is starting to understand that addiction is a disease and we have to do more than what we're doing. I think that's the TDOC's mission — start addressing addiction instead of punishing."

For more information about the Day Reporting Center or Community Resource Center, call 423-358-8095.