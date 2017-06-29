Motion denied: Washington County judge rejects motion for attorney to withdraw and request for new trial in hog-tying case

Luis A. Mesa Olivera, 45, appeared before Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice for a motion for new trial hearing, but his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Bill Donaldson, first asked the judge to consider a motion allowing him to withdraw from the case.

Olivera was convicted of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault at the end of his trial March 31. The charges stemmed from a Dec. 27, 2015, incident at the home of Olivera’s ex-wife, Sheri Swartz, who did not remember what happened to her. Prosecutors tried to piece the puzzle together using evidence from the scene, injuries to Swartz and the words of the couple’s child, a scared 5-year-old boy.

It was the boy, hiding in a closet like his mother told him to, who called 911 to ask for help. He told a dispatcher his father wanted to take him to California and not bring him back.

Olivera had been with Swartz and their son earlier that day watching a movie, but left. The boy said he later saw his father appear on a surveillance camera monitor, and that’s when Swartz told him to go hide.

Olivera was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

According to Donaldson’s motion, Olivera has been asking for the withdrawal since his sentencing hearing May 5. Donaldson said he believes their attorney-client relationship is such that it’s “deteriorated to a point that effective representation is no longer possible.”

The motion was announced at the beginning of Olivera’s motion for new trial hearing. Donaldson asked that another attorney be appointed and the hearing be delayed.

Assistant District Attorney General Erin McArdle, and Rice later agreed, that Donaldson knew the case best and it was the last step at the trial level. Rice ruled it was more appropriate for Donaldson to argue the motion for new trial.

Olivera, who is from Peru and and whose native language is Spanish, has had an interpreter at his disposal throughout his case. Olivera speaks and understands English very well, but Rice wanted to ensure there were no future issues relating to Olivera’s understanding of the proceedings. The interpreter used a transmitter/receiver system, with the interpreter speaking into a microphone attached to a transmitter and Olivera listening on headphones attached to a receiver.

He used the system during much of the trial, but at times removed the headset. The interpreter was at Thursday’s hearing and was translating the proceedings to Olivera. But when Rice denied the motion for Donaldson to withdraw, Olivera yanked the headphones off and tossed the headset onto the table where he sat.

Rice noted his action for the record, then proceeded with the hearing. Olivera did not use the interpreter’s services for the rest of the hearing.

In Donaldson’s motion for new trial, he cited eight issues for which he said Rice should overturn Olivera’s conviction and award him another trial. The issues were:

• The trial court erred in allowing the jury to hear about Olivera’s prior convictions that involved Swartz.

• The court erred by requiring Olivera to file a notice of alibi and required the defense to provide extensive information about potential alibi witnesses that Donaldson was likely the reason the witnesses didn’t show up for the trial.

• The court erred by allowing Olivera’s son to testify by closed circuit TV and not in the presence of the defendant or jury.

• Olivera was denied effective communication with Donaldson during the boy’s testimony because the attorneys were with the child while all other parties were watching the questioning on closed circuit TV.

• Olivera was denied effective assistance of counsel because Donaldson couldn’t watch Olivera’s demeanor during the boy’s testimony, nor could he gauge the jury’s reaction to it.

• The court erred by suppressing a surveillance video image of Olivera the night of the incident going into and leaving Ross department store. The images were captured nearly an hour and a half after the boy’s 5:39 p.m. call to 911, but Donaldson said it showed Olivera’s demeanor that did not reflect any state of excitement. Donaldson said the images indicate Olivera was calm and not acting like he’d been involved in a dramatic situation.

• The evidence was insufficient to support the verdict.

• The sentence was excessive.

McArdle argued against each point, and in the end Rice agreed with the state.

After Rice’s ruling, Olivera asked the judge to sign an order for his immediate transport to the Department of Correction.

Olivera’s next step in the appellate process is to file a motion with the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals in Knoxville.