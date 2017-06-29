Mental evaluation: murder defendant competent to stand trial

Ricina Patrick, 29, underwent the mental evaluation in May after Unicoi County General Sessions Judge David Shults ordered it be completed.

Patrick was charged after the Feb. 27 stabbing death of her boyfriend, Ricky Lynn Price, 55, 326 Tipton St. inside the home they shared. After being stabbed, Price was able to get to a neighbor’s house, where he asked for help and then collapsed. He later died at Unicoi County Memorial Hospital. According to the arrest warrant, Price told witnesses four times that it was Patrick who stabbed him. Investigators later found a knife they believe was used in the murder inside the house in a spare bedroom under a pile of clothes.

At her arraignment Feb. 28, Shults appointed the public defender’s office to represent Patrick, and at a hearing later in the week granted a defense motion for a mental evaluation at the Frontier Health Assessment and Forensic Services.

But psychologists there could not determine, on an outpatient basis, if Patrick was sane at the time, so she was referred to the Middle Tennessee clinic for further evaluation.

In a letter dated June 20 from the institute’s forensic services coordinator, the evaluation answered two questions cited in Shults’ order: Was Patrick competent to stand trial? Did she have a mental condition at the time which would support an insanity defense or diminished capacity defense? According to the letter, Patrick:

• Is capable of adequately assisting her attorney in court.

• Does understand the nature of the pending legal matter and the consequences that may follow.

• Is able to advise counsel and participate in her own defense.

• Was able to appreciate the nature and wrongfulness of her conduct.

• Did not lack the capacity to form the requisite culpable mental state to commit the offense.

Since then, the public defender’s office has determined one of its attorneys had previously represented Price and therefore had a conflict of interest. Shults appointed Marvin Manuel to take the case.

Patrick was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday, but In order to give Manuel time to acquaint himself with the case, it was reset until Aug. 17. Patrick remains jailed on $500,000 bond.