$1.2M settlement reached in Johnson City doctor's unapproved cancer drug case

According to a press release announcing the settlement, Dr. Anindya Sen and Patricia Posey Sen will pay the $1.2 million to resolve state and federal False Claims Act allegations that their medical practice billed Medicare and Tennessee Medicaid (TennCare) for anti-cancer and infusion drugs that were produced in foreign countries and not approved by the FDA.

Dr. Sen owns and operates East Tennessee Cancer & Blood Center and East Tennessee Hematology Oncology and Internal Medicine located in Greeneville and Johnson City. Mrs. Sen managed Dr. Sen’s medical practice from 2009 through 2012.

The two were indicted in June 2013 on dozens of felony charges, including purchasing and using misbranded cancer treatment medications. The Sens said all along they had no knowledge the medications were misbranded. Misbranded means the medications bypassed the FDA when they were shipped into the United States.

A jury convicted them both on 29 counts of introducing the misbranded drugs into interstate commerce in December 2013. The two were acquitted on 29 additional charges of fraud. Court documents alleged the Sens knowingly bought the misbranded drugs, provided them to their patients and billed Medicare and other government and private health benefits programs about $3.2 million.

The charges were later dismissed with prejudice, however, after the federal government changed its mind about prosecuting the Sens under the specific statute used.

