NE Tennessee man who hit ex-boss with hammer to steal gun gets 8 years

As a violent offender, Joseph Christopher Baker, 31, of Church Hill, won't be eligible for parole until he serves 85 percent of the sentence.

On the morning of March 31, Martin Holtzclaw, of Holtzclaw Guttering in Mount Carmel, told police he had previously helped out Baker financially by purchasing a firearm from Baker for $500 with the understanding that Baker could buy the gun back if he came up with the money.

Baker reportedly contacted Holtzclaw the previous day stating he wanted to buy the gun back and would meet Holtzclaw the morning of March 31 at Holtzclaw's business to make the exchange. More about Baker’s sentencing from the Kingsport Times-News.