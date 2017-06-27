logo

NE Tennessee man who hit ex-boss with hammer to steal gun gets 8 years

Jeff Bobo, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 10:54 AM

ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man who hit his former employer over the head with a hammer and stole a gun earlier this year after the employer had tried to help him financially was sentenced Thursday to eight years in exchange for an aggravated robbery guilty plea.

As a violent offender, Joseph Christopher Baker, 31, of Church Hill, won't be eligible for parole until he serves 85 percent of the sentence.

On the morning of March 31, Martin Holtzclaw, of Holtzclaw Guttering in Mount Carmel, told police he had previously helped out Baker financially by purchasing a firearm from Baker for $500 with the understanding that Baker could buy the gun back if he came up with the money.

Baker reportedly contacted Holtzclaw the previous day stating he wanted to buy the gun back and would meet Holtzclaw the morning of March 31 at Holtzclaw's business to make the exchange. More about Baker’s sentencing from the Kingsport Times-News.

