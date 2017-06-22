Judge rules state failed to preserve evidence

Michael W. Young, 47, of Johnson City, faces one count of first-degree murder in the Feb. 13, 2016, shooting death of Jose Mijares at the corner of Lambeth Drive and North Roan Street. Young appeared with his attorney, Matthew Spivey, and another member of the Spivey Law Firm, Matt King. Spivey’s father has led the defense team at prior hearings, but was unable to attend Thursday.

The shooting happened on a Saturday morning as Mijares and his son were headed to a nearby convenience store for coffee. The Mijares family lived on Lambeth Drive beside Young’s residence. There had apparently been tension between the two that culminated with the shooting.

During the hearing, Mijares’ wife, accompanied by two supporters, held onto a string of rosary beads, twirling them in her fingers and wrapping the strand around her left hand.

The issue at the hearing Thursday involved a video recording — or the lack of — of five to 10 minutes when the victim’s 13-year-old son was in a Johnson City Police Department interview room with his mother — who doesn’t speak English — and then Lt. Steve Sherfey, an investigation supervisor at the time. Sherfey testified that he filled out the preliminary information on the statement form, including the time, date, the boy’s name, date of birth, and he checked the box indicating the statement was being audio and video recorded.

The three were only in the interview room five to 10 minutes, Sherfey said, when someone knocked on the door to tell the officer there were other family members, two chaplains and an interpreter there as well. The chaplains’ duty was to inform the woman and child that Mijares had died. Sherfey said he had asked the boy about what he knew about what happened while they were still inside the interview room and the child became emotional.

Because of that, and the need for an interpreter, Sherfey moved the group to a conference room at the police department. That location does not have audio or video recording capabilities, so the final statement from the boy was only preserved in writing as a synopsis of what he told Sherfey.

By the time the statement form was turned over to the defense, the short video from the interview room was no longer available because no one downloaded it from the recording equipment. A technology supervisor for the city testified Thursday that a one terabyte hard drive holds 24/7 recordings from three interview rooms for about 30 days. At that point, the recordings are deleted as more recordings are added.

Lead investigator Joe Jaynes testified he didn’t have access to the recording hard drive, but didn’t know there was one until the defense asked prosecutors about it after receiving a copy of the boy’s statement. As lead investigator, Jaynes was responsible for making sure certain things were done, not necessarily completing the tasks himself. He also testified that as an investigator he didn’t have access to the recording device to download interviews, as that is something supervisors would do.

Assistant District Attorney General Erin McArdle argued the video would have had limited information recorded on it due to the short amount of time the boy was in the interview room.

“We had no duty to preserve what happened in that small room and what we did preserve is still questionable if it’s helpful to the defense.

In her ruling, however, Rice said it was the state’s responsibility to preserve the video.

“The video did not have to be accessed the day of the incident, it did not have to be accessed that night and it didn’t have to be accessed the next day,” Rice said. “They had 30 days. The statement may not have been significant .... but we won’t know that.”

Still, it wasn’t enough for Rice to dismiss the charge and she didn’t have the authority to reduce the charge. In the alternative, she did tell the defense she would consider a jury instruction about the failure to preserve evidence.

Young remains free on a $100,000 bond while his case is pending. His next hearing is Dec. 15. His trial is scheduled for January.