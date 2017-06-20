Negotiations continue in child rape, child porn cases

A short roundup of some the cases included:

Joseph Conley Fink, 48, of Jonesborough, who was indicted on three counts of continued sexual abuse of a minor, four counts of rape of a child, two counts of rape, two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

The 14-count indictment involves three different girls, according to Assistant District Attorney General Erin McArdle. Defense attorney Debbie Lonon told the judge she is working on several motions to file and needed more time for that. Fink’s case was reset to Sept. 14. He remains jailed on a $100,000 bond.

Stacy Canter, 41, of Jonesborough, appeared with his attorney, Gene Scott. Canter faces charges of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of rape of a child. Court documents detail five separate incidents in which Canter had some type of sexual contact with the girl. The statute of rape of a child dictates that the victim be under age 13. The reported victim’s exact age was not listed by authorities.

Jonesborough police began investigating Canter after a report was made July 20. According to the affidavit, Canter was interviewed at the police department and gave a statement about the interactions and sexual contact he had with the girl. Canter’s next court date is Nov. 6. He remains jailed on a $150,000 bond.

Samuel Cauthren, 21, appeared with his attorney, Roger Day, for a plea deadline in an aggravated assault case. Cauthren was arrested after allegedly getting into a fight with another man in the parking lot of Monarch Apartments and then stabbing him. After obtaining some new information from prosecutors, Day asked for the case to be reset. It’s now scheduled for Aug. 22 for a possible plea, judicial diversion hearing and restitution determination. Cauthren is free on bond while the case is pending.

Larry Dunbar, 69, 141 Horace Dillow Road, Limestone, appeared in court Tuesday with his attorney, Nikki Himebaugh, for a plea deadline on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested in January after an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Kingsport Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Department of Homeland Security, determined he was obtaining child pornography. Dunbar, who is free on bond, will appear in court again on Sept. 22 for a plea deadline.

A charge of accessory after the fact of homicide against Kimberly Delfino Edwards was dismissed Tuesday and the charge expunged from her record. Edwards was charged after allegedly harboring her ex-husband, Marcus Gergish, after he killed Timothy Peregoy Sr., 46, of Kingsport, on April 3, 2013, outside apartments on Nathaniel Drive. Gergish was ultimately convicted by a jury of criminally negligent homicide and sentenced to 21 years in prison. Edwards’ case was finally resolved Tuesday with the dismissal and expungement after prosecutors chose to not take further action. Edwards cooperated with authorities and testified during Gergish’s trial.