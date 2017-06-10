Supreme Court indigent report shows interest in state-run bail system

“It was not directly on our plate,” Bill Koch, a former Tennessee Supreme Court justice and current Nashville School of Law dean, said about the bail bond issue. “But what we found on every stop that we made from Johnson City to Memphis is that the prosecutors, the judges, the public defenders, the private defense bar were unanimously telling us that private bail bondsmen were of little practical value after someone has been released on bail.”

But long-time bondsman Pat Story — one of dozens in the Tri-Cities — said he’s seen what a state-run bail system looks like, and he isn’t so sure it works out all that well. He said the Kentucky system isn’t designed to fund anything.

“They refund all but one percent after that case is over,” Story said. “They use that (one percent) as a processing fee. They don’t use that to fund anything for the indigent. I’ve never seen anything where the 10 percent has been kept for the state.”

However, the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts told the Press that pretrial services, the division that manages defendants on bond, said money is refunded only when the defendant is acquitted of the charges for which they are on bond, according to Public Information Officer Leigh Anne Hiatt.

Funds from a bond that go toward an indigent defense fund occurs “only in instances in which the court allows a defendant to post a 10 percent bail ... that accounts for 5 percent of all cases,” Hiatt said. “Ninety percent is returned to the defendant, (and) 10 percent of the amount deposited — or no less than $5 — is retained by the circuit court clerk and paid into the public advocate special account. If the defendant is found not guilty or charges are dismissed, the full amount of the deposit is given back to the defendant.”

Koch said what the Tennessee indigent task force investigated showed that states that use a state-run bail system were able to funnel money — that 10 percent a defendant pays to get out of jail while the bonding agent assumes the full responsibility — into paying for attorneys for those who can’t afford one.

“What we saw in other states that address this differently than we have is that the premiums paid by persons to a bail bondsman to get bail in other states of comparable size is in the hundreds of millions of dollars,” Koch said. “Several states — Kentucky being the closest example — now do not use private bail bondsmen for bonds. The state does it themselves. So instead of those premiums going to the bail bondsmen, the premiums are used to fund indigent defense. It would make a great deal of difference.”

Story said the bail bond business is how he and other bondsmen make a living, and even though it’s part of the court system, it doesn’t cost taxpayers anything.

“We’re the only part of the judicial system that doesn’t cost the taxpayers a dime,” he said. “Only the people involved in the system pay us.”

Story has had his share of “no-show” defendants, but he’s been pretty successful getting them back so he doesn’t have to pony up the money. The most infamous of his bonds was to secure the release of Dr. Muhommad Ali, a Johnson City physician charged with — and ultimately convicted of — raping a patient while she was sedated.

Ali fled to Egypt, and Story was going to lose the $100,000 bond. He was, however, able to retrieve his money after tracking Ali down and bringing him back to face the charges in Washington County.

“It’s been tried at least 10 or 15 times,” he said about putting bond responsibility on the state. “I don’t think the government or the people realize what it would cost if you do away with the bail system,” Story said.

As Koch said, bail bonds were not part of the scope of the research conducted by the indigent defense task force, so for now people charged with a crime in Tennessee will continue to use the private bail bonding system already in place.