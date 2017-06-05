Pitts requesting change of venue

Attorney Gregory Norris filed a motion for change of venue for his client, Kelly Pitts, on Monday during a motions hearing in Criminal Court.

Norris cited the media coverage of Pitts. He said in the motion that “the media coverage has been steady and ongoing throughout the progress of the case thus far, with media doing special stories with the sheriff’s office.”

Norris said there had also been misquoted testimony during coverage of hearings, including one instance Norris cited of a statement made by Special Agent Scott Lott of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reading the defendant’s statement that he “shot into the ground a few times.” He said one media outlet misquoted the statement to say that Pitts had “shot into the crowd a few times.”

“This is a slight change in words, but an astronomical change in the meaning of the words,” Norris wrote.

Norris also criticized media coverage reporting that Deputy Jenna Markland had been “shot” during the incident. Markland did suffer wounds to her face that apparently were the result of bullets that had ricocheted.

“Although injures were apparent, the fact of whether or not any person(s) were actually ‘shot’ or injured by other means is a fact that must be proven by the state. Any prospective jurors exposed to any of these stories will already be in a biased mindset simply by the wording of a person actually being ‘shot,’ which basically proves that point for the state,” Norris wrote.

The next motions hearing for Pitts is scheduled for Aug. 22.