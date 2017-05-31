David Crockett files lawsuit against former employee

The suit was filed May 23

Howard's husband, Joshua Howard, is also named as a defendant in the suit.

Last September, Howard was arrested on grand jury indictments charging her with theft. The case was investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and is still progressing toward a scheduled trial in December.

Crockett's attorney in the civil case is J. Collins Landstreet II. Crockett is seeking $750,000 and requests the court place a lien on the couple's Roan Mountain residence.

In the lawsuit, Crockett said he hired Howard in April 2010 at a salary of $350 per week. Crockett said that at the time he was at a point in his career where he wanted to practice courtroom law and did not want to be involved in "all the many clerical details involved in operating a solo law practice." He was searching for a person he could trust to handle those administrative details.

He said that as time went on Howard gained his trust, and he began to rely more and more on her for paying bills, collecting fees and handling other details of his business.

Eventually, his trust became so strong, Crockett said in the filing, that he put her on the signature cards for both his business and personal bank accounts and his investment portfolio.

The suit claims Howard began writing checks made payable to her from Crockett's accounts and forging Crockett's signature. He said these funds were used to pay Howard's credit card accounts, pay for airfares, cruises, wedding merchandise and gifts.

Crockett said these funds eventually totaled $500,000.

Crockett also asked the court to consider referring the matter to a special master appointed by the court to determine the amount and order mediation.