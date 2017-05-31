Bond set at $1M for accused Elizabethton child killer

Demetrius Covington is charged with first-degree murder charge in the death of his stepson, Ja'Kari Phillips, 3, in November.

In a bond hearing Tuesday, Carter County Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice set Covington’s bond at $1 million. Rice considered the accused killer a flight risk. After the boy’s death, Covington fled the area, resulting in a nationwide manhunt.

He was placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Ten Most Wanted list before his capture in Dayton, Ohio, on Nov. 23. He was later extradited to Tennessee and jailed in Carter County.

According to Covington’s arrest warrant, Phillips’ mother went to work Nov., 18 and left the boy with Covington, who was described as the boy’s stepfather. While at work, the mother was contacted by Covington, who told her Ja’Kari may have fallen in the bathtub and was spitting up.

The child was initially listed in critical condition after he was taken to a local hospital. Police said the child had numerous bruises over his face, neck, torso, back, bottom, legs and foot. The boy became unresponsive and was placed on life support. The warrant reported medical testing revealed “the child had internal injuries, including swelling in the brain and a subdural hematoma. The injuries suffered by the child were considered non-accidental trauma and were not self inflicted.”

After fleeing, Covington was initially charged with aggravated child neglect, but the charges were upgraded to first-degree murder after the boy’s death. Phillips remained on life support until Nov. 22, when he was pronounced dead from his injuries.