Gray man files lawsuit against Washington County over redistricting

Dr. John Daniel, who plans to run for the County Commission in 2018, filed a lawsuit in Chancery Court last week seeking a stay on Washington County’s redistricting plan that’s set to take effect in 2018.

In April 2015, the commission voted 13-10, with two members absent, to reduce the number of commissioners from 25 to 15 and increase the number of districts from 10 to 15, placing one commissioner in each district. County Mayor Dan Eldridge then signed the plan into law on Nov. 23, 2015.

In his lawsuit, Daniel claims the redistricting plan “decreases county residents’ representation of ‘One voice, one vote’ by decreasing the number of representatives that come from rural districts, does not address the current locations of minorities and are unable to address the true number of voters at a given precinct.”

Daniel also believes the seven-year-old data used to make the new districts is outdated and violates the Tennessee Constitution.

Between 2000 and 2010, Washington County grew by about 14 percent. Tennessee law requires redistricting at least once every 10 years but rarely does a county redraw its district lines between censuses.

“Redistricting prior to a new federal decennial census has never been done by any county in the state of Tennessee for redistricting of commissioners, school board members and downsizing of the number of representative commissioners,” the lawsuit states.

Several commissioners had campaigned on reducing the local government’s size in 2014, and many believed a smaller County Commission would save taxpayers money, such as on health insurance costs.

Following the resolution’s passage, Commissioner Larry England told the Johnson City Press reducing the commission’s size was a major issue in his district.

“I can’t tell you how many time people told me, ‘It doesn’t matter, you’re never going to do it.’ Well, we did. And if I have to give up my seat, that’s fine. As long as there’s equal representation. That’s the important thing,” England said.

The lawsuit also claims the University of Tennessee’s County and Technical Services advised against the redistricting, and Commission Chairman Greg Matherly withdrew from the Redistricting Committee and advised the mayor and commission to wait for the 2020 census.

In a statement, Washington County Attorney Tom Seeley confirmed he had received the lawsuit, and cited a state statute that appears to allow the County Commission to reapportion the district boundaries at any time it deems such action is necessary.

“The plan adopted by the Washington County Commission in January 2016 was adopted in compliance with state law, which authorizes the reapportionment to be done at any time, and guarantees substantially equal representation for the citizens of Washington County,” Seeley said in the statement.

“A representative of the State Comptroller’s Office of Local Government assisted and advised the Board of County Commissioners in the development of this plan which decreased the population deviation between county commission districts to 2.39 percent to 9.9 percent.”

The population deviation is calculated by taking the county’s total population and dividing it by the number of districts resulting in the average population per district. The amount any given district is off by the average is its deviation.

The new proposed districts range in population from 8,091 to 8,290, with Jonesborough and Gray completely contained within District 5 and District 3, respectively.

Daniel attached a letter to his lawsuit telling Judge John Rambo that he is currently deployed with the Army and will return the second week of July.

“I was going to wait and file on my return but after speaking with the Election Commission among others, I felt a sense of urgency to get this matter into the courts as soon as possible,” Daniel wrote. “The redistricting and downsizing of the commission along with the redistricting and downsizing of the Board of Education would have a devastating impact on the representation of every voter in Washington County.

“It will be an additional cost burden on the taxpayer and redistricting would have to be done again when the decennial census is mandated in 2020.”

It’s unclear when the case will be heard.

