Juvenile not transported to court by facility, plea hearing delayed

The boys, ages 14 and 16, are each charged with aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, felony evading arrest, theft over $100 and theft over $1,000.

The charges stem from June 20, 2016, residential break-in in Flag Pond that led to a high-speed chase down the mountain into Erwin, down Highway 107/Highway 81 and onto Cherokee Road in Washington County, where authorities say the older teen lost control and flipped the stolen truck.

The older boy’s sister, 14-year-old Lacey Michelle Lee Burton, was also in the vehicle. She was ejected as the truck flipped and died at the scene. Both boys were injured, but treated and released from a hospital later the same day.

A specific state statute, Tennessee Code Annotated 37-1-153, allows the public and media access to certain juvenile court records if certain criteria are met: the juvenile is 14 or older at the time of the alleged act; and the conduct constituting the delinquent act, if committed by an adult, would constitute first-degree murder, second-degree murder, rape, aggravated rape, rape of a child, aggravated rape of a child, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping or especially aggravated kidnapping.

The case clearly meets that threshold, but Unicoi County Juvenile Court Judge David Shults has yet to rule on a June 22, 2016, request from the Johnson City Press asking for the juveniles’ names.

Shults did authorize the release of the petitions charging the boys, but ordered the names be redacted. That came at a hearing on July 11, 2016.

Wednesday’s scheduled hearing, which was supposed to be a plea hearing, was the fourth setting in the case. The primary delay Wednesday was because the facility where the older teen is being held — Mountainview Youth Development Center in Dandridge, which is a placement and treatment facility for juveniles in state custody for criminal offenses — did not adhere to a judicial order to transport the boy.

Attorneys for the teens, Elizabeth Jones for the younger boy and Cameron Hyder for the older one, have disagreed with the media’s presence and the access to the teenagers’ names.

Assistant District Attorney General Kelly Lowe told the court the parties have agreed to allow the teens to plea at the same time, so it was impossible to resolve the case Wednesday.

“He’s in Dandridge right now in placement, and they did not transport (the teen) today and we cannot proceed without (his) presence,” Lowe said. “We’re all in agreement to do both of them together … we need a reset date, hopefully to finalize this matter.”

Hyder echoed Lowe’s representation to the court.

Attorney David Blankenship, who represents the Press in the matter, urged Shults to hear the media’s request.

“We conferred with both counsel, and I did not hear any objection to proceeding with our petition to intervene,” Blankenship said. “That’s a totally separate matter.”

Hyder said that while he didn’t oppose going ahead on the media’s petition for the juveniles’ names, his true client is the Department of Children’s Services, and those representatives objected to any hearing without the boy present.

“I can say he is in the custody of DCS, they do have control over him,” Hyder said. “It’s my understanding from DCS representatives present that they do not agree that it happen without him being here. In the best interest of my client, and after consulting with who is my client — which is essentially the department — I don’t see how we can proceed without my client being present.”

Press Content Director Sam Watson said he hopes the matter will be resolved soon.

“The Johnson City Press continues to pursue its motion for the release of the juveniles’ names in accordance with what we believe to be clear and definitive state law regarding juvenile court records as they pertain to specific crimes,” Watson said.

“We encourage the judge to proceed with a decision in short order. Given the serious nature of the incident, we believe this is in the public's interests,” he said.

The charges against the boys stem from an incident last summer in Flag Pond.

Authorities have said the two boys and Lacey Burton went to rob their grandfather’s brother. The trio apparently got a ride to the Rice Creek Road home of Roger Briggs, the great-uncle of the girl and one of the boys.

He allegedly owed $100 to his brother, who is also the teens’ grandfather. When the three arrived, the teens broke into Briggs’ home and waited for him to return, Unicoi County sheriff’s investigators said.

When Briggs returned, investigators said the teens attacked him, beat him up and then tied him up before leaving with some of his belongings and his truck.

Unicoi County sheriff’s deputies got behind the truck and attempted to stop it. Instead, the truck went down Tenn. Highway 81 and into Washington County. Erwin police and Washington County deputies also became involved in the pursuit as it continued onto Cherokee Road.

The driver, who authorities say was Burton’s brother, lost control near Charlie Hicks Road and crashed. The truck flipped several times and Burton was thrown out. She died later that night.

The two boys were also injured, but were treated and released, then taken to the Upper East Tennessee Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Burton’s brother continues to be held in state custody while the other teen was released to his parents.

The two boys are scheduled for a plea hearing in July.