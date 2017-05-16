Gwaltney pleads guilty to rape of 8 month old boy

All of these charges were said to have occurred around in October 2015 with a child who was 8 months old at the time. In another charge not involving the child, Gwaltney pleaded guilty to solicitating sexual exploitation of a minor.

As his attorney, Don Spurrell, stood by his side, Gwaltney answered “guilty” to each of the charges read off by Judge Lisa Rice. The guilty pleas were entered just a day before Gwaltney’s jury trial would have begun. Three days had been set aside to try the case.

The charges stem from videos and photographs Gwaltney allegedly made on an electronic device. Assistant District Attorney General Matthew Roark told Rice the images were discovered by a minor who was the sister of the victim.

The minor asked Gwaltney if she could use his iPod and he reportedly agreed. Roark said when she erased her information from the iPod, she accidentally discovered the images Gwaltney had deleted. She discovered several videos and photographs which the Carter County Sheriff’s Office said “depicted Mark Gwaltney engaging in sexual acts with the 8-month-old.”

The minor used her cellular phone to make second-hand recordings of the videos, which she showed to her mother and the father of the baby. The parents then contacted the Sheriff’s Department.

Rice set Gwalney’s sentencing hearing for Aug. 21. She ordered a psychosexual evaluation for Gwaltney to be completed before the hearing.

Rice informed Gwaltney that because he was classified as a child rapist under Tennessee law, he must serve 100 percent of the sentence he will receive on the two counts of aggravated rape of a child and sex exploitation of a minor charges. Rice told Gwaltney he was also sentenced to community supervision for life after the expiration of his sentences.