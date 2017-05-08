California man to serve 12 years for leaving ex-wife hogtied in assault, kidnapping case

Luis Olivera, 45, was convicted of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault March 31 after a three-day trial that evolved from a post-Christmas 2015 visit with his son at his ex-wife’s residence.

According to Assistant District Attorney General Erin McArdle, Judge Lisa Rice set the aggravated assault sentence at six years and the aggravated kidnapping sentence at 12 years during a sentencing hearing Friday. The sentences were concurrent for an effective 12-year sentence. The kidnapping sentence must be served at 100 percent.

The incident happened Dec. 27, 2015, at Sheri Swartz’ Douglas Chapel Road home, where Olivera met for a visit with their son, who was 5 years old at the time. Olivera was arrested in Memphis several days after the incident. He had arrived on Christmas Day and was supposed to be in town for a week to spend time with his son. McArdle said Olivera got out of town after leaving his ex-wife tied up and his son hiding in a closet.

According to the boy — who testified by closed circuit TV — the three were watching a movie that day when his dad left and came back later. When his father returned, the boy said his mother told him to go to his “safe place,” which was her bedroom closet. He did as he was told and kept himself busy with a flashlight. At one point the boy left the closet, but returned at his mother’s instructions, he testified.

At some point, the boy said he heard his mom and and dad’s voices from where he hid in the closet, then it became very quiet. The boy said he was afraid that his father would find him because Olivera wanted to take the child back to California.

After it was quiet for a while, the boy said he called 911 to ask for help because he didn’t want to go to California. As the boy talked to a dispatcher, Swartz was lying on the floor outside the closet, a chunk of hair and scalp ripped from her head and hogtied with zip ties and a rope around her neck that was over the door — which was closed — and tied to another door that was wedged against the bedroom door.

When officers arrived at the scene that day, around 5:45 p.m., they couldn’t get anyone to answer their knocks. Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Taylor Hayes testified after checking all the doors, he saw blood on the front door. After notifying his supervisor, Hayes got the go-ahead to make a forced entry.

He and Deputy Walter Hurd secured the residence and found no suspects, then looked for where the victim was supposed to be located. Hayes testified there was a closet door that was used to wedge under the doorknob of a bedroom. A rope was tied around the door handle as well, and the other end was looped over the top of the bedroom door.

Hayes told the jury they moved the closet door and kicked in the bedroom door, then had to push it to make entry. There they found Swartz, lying on her belly with zip ties round each wrist and ankle. Her wrists were attached to each other with another tie, her ankles were attached with a tie and then her legs were bent upward and tied to her wrists. Hayes also said the woman had a rope tied in a slip knot around her neck. It was taut and the woman wasn’t moving or speaking.

“It was a hogtie style of being bound,” Hayes testified.

As he attended to Swartz, he said Hurd retrieved the boy from the closet where he was hiding in his “safe place.” Hurd could be heard on the 911 call telling the boy not to look, then passed the boy to a third officer, Deputy William Laws, who took the child outside to calm him down.

Back in the bedroom, Hayes cut the rope around Swartz’s neck and she began screaming hysterically and asking about her baby being in the back seat.

McArdle said that in Rice’s ruling, the judge noted that there was a well-established history of violent attacks on Swartz when they were married and living in California. She also pointed out that the manner in which Olivera committed the crime — including hog-tying Swartz — constituted “horrific, cruel and evil treatment” of the woman.

Rice said the only reason for the contraption Olivera engineered was to allow Swartz to slowly suffer and die, McArdle said.

Olivera has a motion for new trial hearing scheduled for June 29. In addition to rendering the guilty verdicts, the jury also set fines for Olivera at $35,000.