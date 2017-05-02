Tax evasion: Washington County couple sentenced in U.S. District Court

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a news release that David Lee Byrd, 58, was sentenced Monday to 10 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. His wife, Paula Ruth Hall Byrd, 58, was ordered to serve four years on probation. Judge Ronnie Greer sentenced both in U.S. District Court in Greeneville.

Both also were ordered to pay total restitution of $134,359 to the Internal Revenue Service, fines of $5,000 each and $100 special assessments. The Byrds pleaded guilty in December to income tax evasion for the year 2008.

According to the release, U.S. District Court records showed the Byrds were self-employed computer software consultants who worked in the airline industry, creating and updating computer programs. From 2006 -2008, they lived in Frankfurt, Germany, and contracted with Practical Business Services LTD, a British entity, to provide services to Lufthansa Airlines.

Paula Byrd directed Practical Business Services to send her compensation, totaling $428,185, to bank accounts in Switzerland titled in the name of David Byrd. They completely omitted Paula Byrd’s income and failed to disclose David Byrd’s ownership of foreign bank accounts on their 2006, 2007 and 2008 federal income tax returns, the release said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that the Byrds’ evasion was revealed as a result of treaties negotiated by the United States with Switzerland, which had previously declined to provide information to American law enforcement authorities.

U.S. Attorney Nancy Stallard Harr and IRS Special Agent in Charge Tracey D. Montano noted in the release the importance of the treaties with Switzerland and other countries regarding the use of foreign bank accounts to thwart federal income tax collection and pledged to use all lawful means to identify and prosecute those who evade taxes by concealing income in offshore bank accounts.