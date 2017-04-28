Former Tennessee state Rep. Hurley pleads guilty to Walmart shoplifting thefts

He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation and 120 days of house arrest.

Rogersville Police Department Officer Mark Cook responded to the a shoplifting complaint at the Food City store on E. Main Street on Nov. 16, 2016 where store employee Zeke Littleton identified Hurley, 83, of Rogersville, as the perpetrator.

Littleton stated that around 1:30 p.m. that day Hurley came into the store and concealed a pecan log valued at $3.19 in his front pants pocket.

