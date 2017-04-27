Aaron Garland, 23, was convicted of killing 59-year-old Karen Parker. Garland was on trial this week in Jonesborough. His co-defendant in the case, Dallas Sarden, 24, of Greeneville, will face a jury later this year.

The jury deliberated less than an hour on the case after hearing closing arguments and the jury instructions. Both families had tears — Parker’s family due to the relief of justice and Garland’s supports at the prospect he’ll spend the rest of his life in prison.

There will be a formal sentencing hearing in August, but first-degree felony murder carries an automatic life sentence.

