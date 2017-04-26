State, defense rests cases in 2015 smothering death

Exactly how the 59-year-old woman died was still in dispute, but not by much.

Parker was found lying in her living room floor with a pillow and blanket over her head by a maintenance worker at Westgate Village Apartments, where she lived.

Two men were arrested in the case, and one of them has been on trial in a Jonesborough courtroom this week for murder and robbery.

After being arrested on an unrelated charge, Aaron Garland, 23, of Elizabethton, gave a statement to former Johnson City police investigator Justin Adams, the lead investigator on the case who has since left the department. In that statement, which Adams read to the jury Wednesday, Garland said it was his co-defendant, Dallas Sarden’s idea to rob Parker for her car on August 17, 2015.

They knocked on Parker’s apartment door — right beside Garland’s cousin’s apartment where he’d been staying — but Parker said she’d get a cigarette and be right out. They knocked on the door again, and when Parker opened it Sarden punched her, according to Garland’s statement.

The pair began rummaging through Parker’s apartment looking for her car keys, but when she threatened to call 911, they took turns holding her down and sitting on her to prevent that call.

At some point, according to Garland’s statement, he returned to where they had Parker down and he realized she wasn’t responding.

Garland’s statement indicated he took $45 while Sarden took Parker’s bank card and a Walmart gift card. The pair used the cash to buy food at Red Lobster, the gift card for gas, cigarettes and cigars and the debit card for food at McDonald’s and items at Kroger.

State prosecutors delivered testimony from a McDonald’s manager, who presented a video showing the two men making purchases with a credit card; a Shoney’s manager who said Garland tried to use a credit card with the name “Karen” on it, but it was declined, and a Regions Bank manager who showed the jury other attempted transactions, including those at Greyhound and Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The state’s forensic witness, East Tennessee State University pathologist Dr. Eugene Scheuerman performed the autopsy on Parker and determined the manner of death was homicide.

Scheuerman’s report indicated Parker died from suffocation, blunt force injuries and possible strangulation. Contributors to her death were coronary artery disease, hypertensive heart disease — aka high blood pressure — and COPD. He pointed out bruises on Parker’s head that could have caused a concussion, but said the blunt force trauma on its own would not have killed her. But that, coupled with her health conditions and the theory someone was sitting on her, did cause her death, Scheuerman testified.

Defense forensic expert Dr. John Hunsaker basically agreed with Scheuerman about how Parker died — homicide — but he said there were other factors that could have caused it as opposed to the pathologist's opinion.

Hunsaker said he reviewed the autopsy report, a toxicology report prepared by ETSU toxicologist Dr. Kenneth Ferslew that showed four medications — Prozac, tramadol, diazepam and the breakdown of klonopin — in Parker’s system. Hunsaker said the mixture of medications could have caused a toxic effect on Parker if she was in a situation to exert herself by struggling.

“It’s a complicated case. There’s no doubt about that,” Hunsaker said. But he went on to question why there was a delay in when the autopsy was completed and the autopsy report was completed.

“Everything that went into the autopsy report that has to do with the cause of death was known when the autopsy was completed. Maybe it required some more evaluation … maybe the pathologist was busy with a lot of other duties and didn’t fully conclude it until two months after the autopsy.”

Hunsaker went on to say that even if the death is a homicide, “I would not consider manual strangulation as a component and I would probably tend to invoke that if she was battered in such a way that would (cause) an irregular heart beat due to stress, and the heart was the primary organ that failed because of that.”

During opening statements, defense attorney Bill Francisco had told jurors he had two witnesses — neighbors of Parkers — who would testify that Parker was often intoxicated and on one occasion she had answered the door for them so intoxicated she was on her knees.

That pledge tanked when neither woman gave testimony to support what Francisco has said.

Barbara Friday, who called Parker a close friend, testified she was with Parker the day before her friend was found dead. The two did laundry together and sat on the laundry room porch talking for a bit.

Friday said she was alarmed when she saw the police and ambulance at Parker’s apartment on Aug. 18, 2015

“Well, Karen was my friend. My close friend. And when I saw them carrying her out I thought, ‘Oh my God she must have burned herself or hurt herself,’ ” Friday testified. She said the evening before, around 10:30 p.m. Parker called and asked for a cigarette. Friday told her she’d bring one, but never did.

“Well, I didn’t know what was going on … the overhead light was on …. the apartment was lit up … Karen always used her lamp. She never used that overhead light. From what Karen told me, I was afraid,” Friday said. “I wish I would have stopped in a way. … I might have got hurt, too, if I’d stopped,”

Another woman, Patricia Reed, testified she went to Parker’s on one occasion with Friday. When Francisco asked Reed if Parker came to the door on her knees, she said no.

“Two neighbors saw her that morning,” Francisco in opening statements Tuesday. “They had to take care of her, took care of her laundry. While they’re doing laundry with her, she was very distraught, she was unhappy; she said she didn’t want to live anymore, she wanted to die. She’d had suicidal thoughts previously and had been treated. She was an unhappy woman.”

Both sides rested Wednesday, and the jury will hearing closing arguments Thursday morning before starting deliberations. Garland faces life in prison if convicted. He remains jailed on a $100,000 bond while the case is pending.