Jury, family see first photos of deceased victim in Johnson City murder case

Aaron Garland, 23, Elizabethton, faces first-degree felony murder and robbery charges in the August 2015 smothering death of 59-year-old Karen Parker inside her Nathaniel Drive apartment. He’s the the first of two men charged with the crime. Dallas Sarden, 24, of Greeneville, will be tried later this year.

Attorneys in the case - Assistant District Attorneys General Ken Baldwin and Fred Lance and defense attorney Bill Francisco - selected a jury panel Monday afternoon. Each side gave jurors an overview of their theory of the case, with prosecutors laying a foundation to convict Garland while Francisco urged jurors to see through the state’s “perception of the events that occurred. He didn’t tell you about the uncertainties, the possibilities and speculation that comes into play in this case.”

Both sides promised testimony from witnesses who saw Parker the day before her death - state witnesses who apparently will say she appeared calm and in a good mood, while defense witnesses will testify they observed her intoxicated and wanting to die. Francisco theorized that Parker overdosed on drugs.

“It’s not Mr. Garland’s burden to prove his innocence,” Francisco said.

Parker’s body was found shortly after 8 a.m. Aug. 18, 2015. A maintenance worker testified he found Parker lying in her living room floor with what appeared to be bedding over her face. He unlocked the apartment for an exterminator that morning, and they both saw Parker’s body. Michael Hollifield Sr., the maintenance worker, said he checked for a pulse but didn’t find one, and he asked the exterminator to call 911.

Hollifield also testified he’d seen Parker around 5 p.m. the day before working on laundry in preparation for the exterminator who was going to spray her apartment. He said they chatted and Parker was in a good mood that day instead of other times when he’d seen her depressed.

He also said Parker’s apartment was in disarray, with drawers pulled out and items scattered about. It was unusual for Parker’s normally “orderly” apartment, he said.

Jurors also heard from two Johnson City firefighters who determined Parker was dead and witnessed the disarray of the apartment.

Kristen Osgood, a medical death investigator, testified about the position of Parker’s body and the bedding over her head. Osgood documented the scene with photographs, which the jury - and Parker’s family - saw for the first time. Parker’s sisters, father and other relatives turned their eyes from the photos of her deceased body and the injuries detailed in numerous photos.

On cross examination, Osgood also described other photographs that showed 12 different medications collected from the scene. The medications she described seemed to be common drugs to treat blood pressure, estrogen levels, depression, and pain.