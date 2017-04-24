Ex-BB&T exec pleads guilty to federal embezzlement charges in Abingdon

Acting United States Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle announced that Melissa D. Huffman, 46, Roanoke, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded to a one-count Information charging embezzlement from a FDIC-insured bank.

U.S. District Judge James P. Jones scheduled a sentencing hearing for Aug. 1 at 2:30 p.m. At sentencing, Huffman faces a maximum possible penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Huffman agreed to make full restitution and to pay more than $30,000 toward restitution by May 24, 2017.

Between 2014 and December 2016, Huffman worked as a senior vice-president and regional branch operations manager for BB&T. As part of her official duties, Huffman had access to the vaults of BB&T’s banks throughout the Western District of Virginia.

On several occasions, Huffman stole case from the vaults she visited and caused the shortages to be attributed to subordinate employees at the banks, Mountcastle said in the release. The branches from which she stole cash included Boonsboro, Fort Hill, Martinsville, Tanglewood, Tazewell, and Warrenton.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the United States Secret Service. Assistant United States Attorney Randy Ramseyer is prosecuting the case for the United States.