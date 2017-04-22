Tennessee task force tackles issue of representation for indigent defendants

Formed to review how indigent citizens are represented and how the attorneys who help them are compensated, the group has reported its findings; where the additional money would come from, however, hasn’t been determined.

But Task Force Chairman Bill Koch, a former Supreme Court justice and current Nashville School of Law dean, said the timing of the report could give the court time to formulate funding options to present to Gov. Bill Haslam as the 2017-18 budget process begins.

“The court did not ask us for recommendations for sources of funding, so we did not directly include any,” Koch said. “There is a recommendation in the last section of the report relating to convening a task force,” he said, to investigate the potential of new non-taxpayer revenue sources to help pay for an indigent defendant’s representation.

In the report released earlier this month, the task force provided three main recommendations for the state:

• promote statewide uniformity in the programs providing legal assistance;

• improve the quality of legal assistance being provided; and

• enhance the management and oversight of these programs.

The task force expanded those recommendations with additional guidance in seven detailed recommendations:

• complete a statewide data and reporting system to ensure the availability of timely and complete information required to manage and oversee the programs;

• seriously consider the creation of an independent central commission to oversee all programs providing legal representation to eligible adults and children and transferring current programs to the new commission;

• develop and implement uniform statewide criteria and procedures for determining eligibility for services;

• amend Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 13 to eliminate the distinction between out-of-court and in-court compensation rates, to eliminate case caps and the “complex and extended” designation procedure, and to increase the rate paid to appointed private counsel to an hourly rate not less than $75 nor more than $125;

• enact a statutory requirement that public defenders be appointed to represent eligible parties in criminal and delinquency proceedings unless the public defender has a conflict of interest;

• appropriate sufficient funds to the district public defenders to enable them to represent as many defendants in criminal proceedings and children in delinquency proceedings as possible;

• adjust Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 13’s caps on compensation paid to experts to market rates.

Payment to court-appointed private attorneys was a big topic across the state, according to Koch. Those rates — $40 per hour for out-of-court work and $50 per hour for in-court work — haven’t been adjusted since 1997. Additionally, there are a variety of caps placed on different types of cases. Those caps for payment range from $250 to $2,000.

“From the hearings and all the materials we received, some of the attorneys that are affected most are attorneys who are appointed guardian ad litem for kids,” Koch said. The reason for that is because an attorney might get appointed to be a child’s court guardian when the child is 11, 12 or so, and that appointment could continue until the child turns 18.

As far as providing more resources to public defender offices, Koch said it’s a way to ensure effective counsel for any defendant who can’t afford it.

“What we try to make clear in this report is that, as a matter of policy, the state has decided that the first person you call upon for someone who cannot afford an attorney is the public defender,” he said. “The public defender costs the taxpayer less than a private attorney, but more importantly I would have to say the experience and ability of an increasing number ... some of the best attorneys in the state are in public defender’s office.”

First Judicial District Public Defender Jeff Kelly said he would welcome more attorneys in his office, but is realistic when it comes to believing it could happen.

“I can’t say the study has affected us specifically,” Kelly said. “There’s supposed to be a 75 percent rule where we get 75 percent of the funding of the district attorney’s office. We appreciate the funding we do get. I think it’s counterproductive to be complaining about funding. It is what it is.”

Kelly’s office has nine full-time and seven part-time attorneys spread over four counties. The part-time attorneys are private practice lawyers who want some extra work a day or so a week, and they fill in gaps in General Sessions courts throughout the district, Kelly said.

He said the number of cases his office handles justifies the need for more lawyers to represent indigent clients, but he’s prepared to keep going with the number he has right now.

That’s exactly the mindset of public defenders across the state, Koch said. “One of the overarching things we saw in the state tour,” was public defenders believe that the legislature doesn’t like funding those offices.

“They’ve been beaten down so long,” they just want to hold on to what they have, he said. “We need to be asking — what do the public defenders need to do an effective, competent job? The challenge we faced was the public defenders, as a group, were not in a position to tell us in an ideal world, what the appropriate staffing should be. The group has never thought about that question in those terms. They’ve been more accustomed to asking how can they keep what they’ve got.”

Now that the report is complete, it’s up to the Supreme Court to study it and determine how to prioritize the next steps.