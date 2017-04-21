Man accused of armed robbery sentenced to 13 years

Brett Cameron Wood, 50, Gray, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the robbery charge and a three-year consecutive sentence on a charge of possession of a weapon by a violent felon.

Wood must serve 100 percent of the time on the aggravated robbery charge because of a prior conviction on a previous felony in Sullivan County on Feb. 22, 2010.

Wood was classified as a standard offender on the weapons-possession charge, which means he will have to serve at least 30 percent of that sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Wood was convicted of robbing the Zoomers at 821 W. Elk Ave. on Jan. 17, 2016, at 10:15 p.m. The store manager told police the robber displayed a knife and demanded money. The manager said the man took money from the register and fled northeast on foot.

Cpl. Sarah Ellison of the Elizabethton Police Department and police dog Kero followed a track through the Bemberg property that turned south toward the driver's license office. The track then headed toward the Traveler's Inn.

Police spotted a man running on the second-floor walkway of the motel. They said the man was attempting to remove clothing that matched those worn by the robber. They also said money from the robbery was found in a trash can on the second-floor walkway.

The fleeing man was taken into custody and identified as Wood.

Wood was also accused of stealing a .45-caliber pistol and two magazines from a home on Dec. 14, 2015.

Wood also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and was given a six-year sentence that was concurrent with the robbery sentence.

Charges of theft over $500 and evading arrest were dismissed.