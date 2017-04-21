Lillelid family killer Karen Howell wants out of prison, 20 years later

"I've grown up so much in prison," she wrote in a recent letter. "I never thought or ever intended or wanted that someone would die. That's never been who I was, then or now. In my own heart I have never stopped hoping or believing that maybe one day I'll have the chance of walking out of prison."

Arguments are set for 11 a.m. Friday in Greene County Criminal Court.

Howell has lived behind bars since she and five other Kentucky youths admitted to kidnapping a family of four from the rest area off Interstate 81 South in Baileyton, on April 6, 1997, and gunning them down for their van. Vidar Lillelid, 34; Delfina Lillelid, 28; Tabitha Lillelid, 6; and Peter Lillelid, 2, were headed home to Powell in Knox County from a Jehovah's Witness retreat in Johnson City.

More about Howell’s date in court from our partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.