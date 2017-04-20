Woman found guilty of raping a child

Both Ray and the child testified in the trial. There was no forensic evidence that a crime had occurred and the case turned on whether a child’s testimony was believable.

In her closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney General Janet Vest Hardin said the victim’s testimony was believable because he was telling the truth. She said when the allegations were first made, the child told investigators details that no child that young should know unless the incidents happened to him.

Defense Attorney H. Nikki Himebaugh argued that the child was required to relate his story to Child Protective Services personnel, police investigators and others, causing someone so young to have a faulty memory of the events.

“What is the truth?” Himebaugh said in her closing argument. She questioned what the boy had been coached to say in the investigation.

Hardin responded by telling the jury that the boy had nothing to gain from the statements he made. “There is no forensic evidence, no DNA, no smoking gun, but there is the testimony of one brave young man.”

After the jury announced its verdict, Judge Stacy Street thanked the panel and told the jurors they had served their country. “This is a bad case, it is a bad thing to hear about,” Street told them.

After the jury was dismissed, Street revoked Ray’s $50,000 bond and ordered that she be held in custody until her sentencing hearing, which is set for July 27.