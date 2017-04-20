Man charged in child neglect case waived charges to grand jury

Jonathan Pearson, 36, was accused of assaulting his girlfriend at a Colony Court residence, then taking off with their 2-month-old child on a frigid January night.

It happened Jan. 9 and ended with Washington County sheriff’s deputies — including the SWAT team — searching the area until they located Pearson. He had taken the baby to a nearby residence on Captain’s Lane, then left there to go back for supplies for the child. During his trek, officers captured him.

Pearson remained jailed Thursday afternoon, but was given a $5,000 bond in the case.