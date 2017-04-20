logo

Man charged in child neglect case waived charges to grand jury

Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 8:15 PM

A Washington County man waived a Washington County Sessions Court preliminary hearing on charges of child abuse and neglect, aggravated assault, simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia and evading arrest on Thursday and will appear in Criminal Court in July.

Jonathan Pearson, 36, was accused of assaulting his girlfriend at a Colony Court residence, then taking off with their 2-month-old child on a frigid January night.

It happened Jan. 9 and ended with Washington County sheriff’s deputies — including the SWAT team — searching the area until they located Pearson. He had taken the baby to a nearby residence on Captain’s Lane, then left there to go back for supplies for the child. During his trek, officers captured him.

Pearson remained jailed Thursday afternoon, but was given a $5,000 bond in the case.

