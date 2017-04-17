Uncle gets 25 years in Carlie Trent kidnapping case

Simpson entered an Alford plea Monday in Hawkins County Criminal Court to his original charge of especially aggravated kidnapping. A charge of rape of a child was reduced to aggravated sexual battery, for which Simpson entered an Alford plea as well.

A lone count of aggravated sexual battery for events that allegedly took place prior to the kidnapping was dismissed.

Attorney General Dan Armstrong said the rape charge was dismissed because it wouldn’t have increased the 25 year sentence Simpson was already receiving for the kidnapping plea. Armstrong said the plea agreement also prevents the 9-year-old victim from having to testify.

Ending a weeklong manhunt, two men searching the back country of northeastern Tennessee on May 12 found Carlie Marie Trent, who had been missing since Simpson signed her out of school May 4 under false pretenses.

