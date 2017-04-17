Judge denies bond reduction in kidnapping, attempted rape case

David Ray Anderson, 58, formerly of Bell Ridge Road, appeared in court Monday with his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Bill Donaldson. In the motions hearing, the defense asked for approval for a mental evaluation and for a reduction of Anderson’s $130,000 bond.

Anderson was arrested Nov. 1 after Johnson City police responded the previous night to a call about a woman screaming for help from inside a Bell Ridge Road apartment — which turned out to be Anderson’s residence.

When officers got to the scene, they said Anderson ran out of the door holding a baseball bat over his head. Officers quickly took him into custody. During the investigation, police said the woman and Anderson had been at the apartment drinking when he “attacked her in the kitchen and threatened her with a knife,” court records indicate.

Anderson was accused of dragging the woman down the hall to his bedroom where he grabbed the baseball bat while still holding the knife. He ordered the woman to take off her clothes except her bra and panties. The woman told police Anderson kept poking her with the knife, which caused several lacerations. Anderson allegedly took off his own clothes and the woman began yelling for help. That’s when he stabbed her, according to the affidavit.

Anderson ran out of the room and the woman locked the door and broke out a bedroom window to yell for help, police said.

During Monday’s hearing, one person testified as a character witness for Anderson, which the defense hoped would convince Judge Lisa Rice to reduce the bond to $10,000, or maybe even set an own recognizance bond with bond monitoring.

Anderson’s witness, Good Samaritan Ministries CEO Aaron Murphy, testified he hired Anderson shortly after Anderson arrived in Johnson City after being released from prison. He testified he knew Anderson had a criminal history, but said everyone deserves a second chance.

Anderson was hired as the assistant logistics coordinator, which means he did janitorial work and filled in when other employees weren’t there.

“He was just a hard worker,” Murphy testified. There were a few issues with Anderson’s temper getting the best of him when clients at Good Samaritan were aggressive, but Murphy said he counseled Anderson about walking away from potential confrontations.

Murphy said it was not unusual that a Good Samaritan employee would give a client a ride, but he wasn’t aware of Anderson doing so until after the Oct. 31 incident that led to Anderson’s arrest.

The woman he’s accused of attacking visited Good Samaritan Ministries for assistance, Murphy testified on cross examination. Apparently in the course of interacting with the woman, Anderson and she left together and ended up at his apartment, court records indicate.

Murphy acknowledged that further employment for Anderson at Good Samaritan would be up to the nonprofit's agency board, but if Murphy had his own company, he said he wouldn’t hesitate to hire Anderson.

“In my line of work, we feel everybody needs a second chance,” Murphy said. “I met him when he had one pair of clothes, shoes that were out of condition for him to work. He’s just a hard worker and did anything I asked him to do.”

If Anderson was able to make bond, Murphy said Good Samaritan would be able to provide two weeks of housing for him, but Murphy was confident in Anderson’s ability to find a job and his own place to live in that amount of time.

Murphy also vouched for Anderson and that he’d show up for court if he was free on bond.

In denying the bond reduction, Rice noted Anderson’s lengthy criminal history — which includes four prior robberies — and an inability to be successful on probation. Donaldson stressed to the judge that Anderson had never been charged with failure to appear, but his argument fell short.

After that decision, Anderson asked to speak to Rice about a letter he sent her regarding his wish to have Donaldson replaced. Anderson initially said he wanted to withdraw the letter, but then said Donaldson wouldn’t let him do any talking and told him to do what Donaldson said.

There was also some issue with Anderson feeling his attorney had a conflict over an incident involving another of Donaldson’s clients selling Anderson’s car while he was in jail.

Ultimately, Rice released Donaldson from the case and appointed Leslie Tiller to represent Anderson. His next court hearing is Aug. 4. Anderson is being held on $130,000 bond.