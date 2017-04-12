Johnson City man gets a year in jail, eight on probation in vehicular homicide

Anthony Hammonds Jr., 19, Johnson City, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the June 6, 2016, death of his friend and passenger, 24-year-old Michael Conley. Both families attended the plea and sentencing hearing and both testified about their grief. But even as Hammonds wiped his own eyes, the heart-wrenching sobs of Conley’s grieving mother, who lost her son, could be heard across the courtroom.

Hammonds pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by recklessness, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of a wreck with death and an unrelated charge of introduction of contraband into a penal facility. He had asked for judicial diversion — which would have allowed the conviction to be stricken from his record if he successfully completed his sentence — but Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice denied the request.

She sentenced him to four years on the homicide charge, but he will only serve one year in jail. Since he’s been incarcerated since two days after the crash, Hammonds will be released June 6. He will serve eight years on probation after he completes his jail time.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. June 4, 2016, on East Main Street near the Carter County line. Hammonds and Conley had met each other near Conley’s home, and they went for a drive in Hammonds’ Mustang. As he traveled east from Johnson City toward Elizabethton, Hammonds apparently came up on another vehicle quickly, hit his brakes and the car began to slide.

Hammonds apparently tried to go around the vehicle, but there was an SUV coming toward him in the westbound lane.

Johnson City Police Officer T.K. Salling, who reconstructed the crash, said Hammonds sideswiped the oncoming vehicle, then hit another vehicle head-on. The impact sent the Mustang off the road and down an embankment, where it landed upside down.

Hammonds would later tell Salling that he thought the car was on fire, so he crawled out and ran after he claimed he couldn’t find Conley.

As it turned out, Conley was still buckled in the passenger’s seat with his arms hanging downward. Salling testified Wednesday at Hammonds’ plea and sentencing hearing that Conley was clearly visible from the driver’s side.

An off-duty Elizabethton police officer saw the end of the crash and saw Hammonds running away. He testified that he yelled at Hammonds, identified himself as a police officer and ordered Hammonds to stop. Hammonds turned to look at the man, but then ran off.

Hammonds would later tell police that he woke up at his grandmother’s residence in Bluff City, then went to spend one last night in Bristol with his young daughter.

On Monday, June 6, Hammonds and his father, Anthony Hammonds Sr., went to the Washington County Detention Center together to turn themselves in — Hammonds Jr. on the vehicular homicide and Hammonds Sr. on a probation violation. Hammonds Sr. testified at Wednesday’s hearing that his son knew he had to do the right thing and turn himself in.

In addition to Salling, Assistant District Attorney General Robin Ray’s evidence included testimony from:

• Josh Ladico, the driver of the Toyota Camry that Hammonds hit head-on, who said he and his son suffered non-life threatening injuries.

• Cpl. Eric Buck, the off-duty Elizabethton officer who saw the end of the crash.

• George Conley, the stepfather of Michael Conley. He testified the last time he saw his son was when the young man said he was going for a ride with Hammonds and would be right back.

• Darlene Conley, Michael Conley’s mother, whose grief was evident as she testified about learning her son had been killed in a crash and that Hammonds had run off and left her son at the scene. She sobbed as she told Rice how her son’s death had impacted her life.

• Dan Stewart, Conley’s grandfather. He said his firstborn grandson was left to die. “I’m a Vietnam veteran. The men I fought with in a foxhole who died …. We did not leave them. Mikey wouldn’t have left you,” Stewart said, looking directly at Hammonds.

• Georgette Stewart, Conley’s “mamaw,” who said when her grandson was small and spent the night with her, he always needed to hold her hand until he fell asleep. She said she loves all her grandchildren, but Mikey was the first and was special.

Defense attorney Debbie Lonon did not cross examine any of Conley’s relatives. She presented three witnesses — a former boss, his mother and his father, but there was little that could mitigate Hammonds’ running from the scene and leaving his friend behind.

Hammonds had no adult criminal record prior to the crash, but was on juvenile probation in Virginia at the time. Rice said that fact showed his inability to adhere to rules placed on him, as did the fact he was able to sneak a cellphone into his jail cell at the Washington County Detention Center. The phone was found after Hammonds posted photos of himself in his jail cell on his Facebook page.

“Mr. Hammonds, you killed somebody. There is someone dead. A young man has lost his life, and this family will never be the same because of your choices. I saw your tears today, but what really concerns me are these photographs,” she said. “With the damage shown to that Toyota Camry, you could easily have taken three lives at a minimum.

“Instead of trying to keep your head down and your mouth shut, you put these photographs up with a stolen cellphone that resulted in another felony charge … showing you’re almost proud of being in jail,” the judge said. “You’ve got that big, bad, ‘I’m-showing-my-guns’ attitude. If you are that proud of what you did to get there, you’re going to spend a whole lot of time in jails and prisons. I sincerely hope I’m wrong.”