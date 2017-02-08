Johnson City man accepts plea deal in wife shooting case

Delmar Lamar Mack Jr., 48, formerly of Delaware Street, Johnson City, stood with his attorneys, Gene Scott and Leslie Tiller, to accept a plea deal offered by Assistant District Attorney General Erin McArdle. In accepting the deal, Mack agreed to serve 18 years in prison with a minimum of eight to serve before he becomes eligible for parole.

He pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder for an 18-year sentence to be served at 30 percent parole eligibility, aggravated kidnapping for an eight-year sentence to be served at 100 percent and aggravated assault in a separate case for a three-year sentence. All the sentences were ordered to be concurrent for an effective 18-year sentence. Mac was also ordered to have no contact, or attempt to contact, the victim or her family.

Mack had two cases before Judge Lisa Rice, and both involved domestic violence against Jennifer Mack, his wife at the time. Mack has been in custody since his arrest Feb. 2, 2015, after police said he tried to kill his wife by shooting her in the hip with an AR-15. In that case he was indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and attempted aggravated rape.

During court Wednesday, McArdle said Mack abused his wife over several hours and dragged her downstairs to the basement and shot at her. She said he then dragged her back upstairs where the actual shooting occurred.

In a court document, police reported that Mack said he attacked his wife because she sneaked up behind him, triggering his PTSD. Neither he nor his attorneys made any mention of that during the hearing Wednesday as a motive for the shooting. While Mack did not admit to all the allegations read into the record by McArdle, he acknowledged those were the facts the state would have presented at trial.

In the second case, which was filed after the attempted murder charge, but occurred two years prior, Mack pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. The incident happened over a three-day period in August 2013, when Jennifer Mack was badly beaten by her husband, the prosecutor said. Jennifer Mack was in a great deal of pain, but hid her injuries and was not able to seek medical treatment until her husband was out of town.

When she did go to the hospital, medical personnel discovered the woman had a lacerated spleen, McArdle said. Jennifer Mack apparently did not seek charges at that time.