New Washington County court computer software will streamline data transfers to state agencies

Circuit Court Clerk Karen Guinn said the software upgrade — which cost about $200,000 — has been in the works for some time, but the installation happened late last year, and training on the new system began immediately. The need for a new system came up several years ago after the company that serviced the software closed out that division of its business.

The upgrade is part of a countywide software installation project.

Guinn said she and other county officials heard presentations from several companies that provide court management software, but she chose software from Tennessee Court Information System because it was designed by the Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts.

“I chose this one because we answer to the AOC and they own this software,” Guinn said. The vendor handling the installation is called Local Government Corp., which provides a wide array of government-targeted software and computer systems.

Six trainers from Local Government Corp. have been traveling to Jonesborough since November to get Guinn’s staff schooled on the software.

“Circuit and criminal court went live Dec. 5 and Sessions went live in January,” Guinn said. “We’re pleased with them.”

Darlene Parton, one of the Local Government representatives, said the system will automate many of the steps and processes the clerk’s office is required to do, particularly court case reporting to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the state Department of Safety.

Previously, the clerks made hard copies of court judgements to send to TBI so the information could be entered into a national database of criminal convictions. Now, it’s an automated process, Guinn said.

Another part of the system will include free public access at the courthouse where members of the public can do their own computer search of court records as well as a paid service for accessing court information from another location.

That part of the system will come after all of Guinn’s employees are completely trained to use the new software.