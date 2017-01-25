Azotea hearing held on Wednesday

Eric James Azotea, 45, is accused of killing Arthur Gibson Jr. and Amber Terrell in January 2015 and dismembering and burning the remains. He is facing a possible death sentence in a trial set for September.

In Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Stacy Street agreed that charges relating to an escape attempt from the Carter County Jail, where Azotea was being held in pretrial confinement, would not be included in the trial. Azotea is facing two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse and one count of tampering with evidence.

Also, Street set a motions hearing for June 1. He set a May 1 deadline for filing motions and May 15 for filing responses to motions. A final hearing will be held on Aug. 23 if needed.

Azotea’s hearing on Wednesday marked the third consecutive day that Street has presided over hearings involving first-degree murder cases. The two other cases are Sonya Babb on Monday, charged with the shooting of her father, Kenneth Younce; and Anthony Lacy on Tuesday, charged with the bludgeoning death of Danny Ray Vance.

During Wednesday’s discussions, Street said the potential juror pool for Lacy’s trial has shrunk from 500 to 120. He said it may be necessary to call in a few more potential jurors for that trial.