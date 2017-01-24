More than 30 motions decided in upcoming Lacy first-degree murder trial

The motions were filed by Lacy’s defense attorney team of Gene Scott Jr. and James Bowman. District Attorney General Tony Clark and Assistant District Attorney General Dennis Brooks represented the state.

Street scheduled Tuesday’s hearing to ensure that all motions were filed well in advance of the trial. Decisions were also made on Tuesday that could have bogged down the trial if they had come up at that time.

The motions covered many matters, including a request to separate the murder charge against Lacy from several lesser charges; questions on whether recent felony convictions for Lacy can be used as aggravating factors to qualify Lacy for the death penalty; what photographs should be presented to the jury; and whether to allow Lacy’s consent for investigators to search.

One of the most revealing items to come out of Tuesday’s motion hearing was Street’s plans to handle the large pool of potential jurors during the jury selection process.

After extensive discussions and an examination of the small jury room, Street said the best solution was to have the jury pool of 120 divided into fourths, with 30 candidates told to report the first morning of March 20 for jury selection; the second group of 30 candidates to report the afternoon of March 20. The next group of 30 would report on the morning of March 21 and the final 30 candidates would report on the afternoon of March 21.

Street said the candidates would be assigned to a specific seat in the jury box. He would then ask the candidates some of the general questions, including if the potential juror has read or heard any news reports of the trial and if the juror has any strong opinions about the death penalty.

The attorneys in the case could question individual candidates more in-depth inside the jury room. Street said the small space of the room would prevent many people from being in the room with the potential juror. Those allowed in the room would be representatives of the prosecution and defense. He said room could be made available for a member of the press.

Bowman questioned whether allowing one member of the press to attend the individual sessions of the jury selection meant the requirements of public access.

The process will take the first two days scheduled for the trial, with final selection taking place on Wednesday.

One other striking moment during the motion hearing came when Lacy withdrew two motions that would have suppressed a statement he gave at the beginning of the investigation and suppressed a consent to search he gave, which would affect any evidence seized from the search.

Street questioned Lacy about the decision to withdraw the two motions, reminding him that evidence from the search could be used in the trial. When Street determined that Lacy’s decision to withdraw the motions was being made knowingly and voluntarily, he allowed the motions to be withdrawn.