Jurors begin deliberation in aggravated child abuse trial, will resume Tuesday

Joe Whitaker, 44, said he realized the doctors and radiologist who testified were “good doctors,” but he disputed their claims that young Jaden Whitaker suffered head trauma and twisting of his leg to the point the growth plate tips in his femur sheared off.

Jaden’s injuries were discovered Aug. 15, 2013, after his father noticed the child was “not acting right,” when he picked up the baby that morning, he said. Whitaker’s wife, Charlotte Whitaker, had given Jaden a bottle that morning as he lay in his crib, then left around 7:20 to take her older daughter to school in Kingsport.

Whitaker’s trial started last week, but continued into Monday with Whitaker’s testimony and closing arguments.

The jury got the case around 4 p.m. and deliberated nearly four hours before deciding to go home and return fresh Tuesday morning.

In his testimony, Whitaker went through his steps the morning Jaden was injured, but said nothing out of the ordinary happened and he adamantly denied hurting his son. On cross examination, Whitaker told the jury he believed his son suffered some kind of medical condition to cause the bleeding on his brain and that the doctors who deemed it abuse were wrong.

During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorneys General Erin McArdle and Justin Irick battered on Whitaker’s insistence he didn’t hurt his son, but defense attorney David Robbins tried to steer the jury toward the possibility of another cause for the injuries, or even another person being responsible.

“What evidence is there to suggest beyond a reasonable doubt that Joe Whitaker was the one to abuse his son?” Robbins said.

McArdle reminded the panel that only Whitaker was alone with his son the morning of the injuries.

“The only person alone with Jaden was this man,” she said, pointing to where Whitaker sat at the defense table. “What did we hear from him? A bunch of nothing. Jaden’s voice, his body, is the voice we’re urging you to listen to,” she said.

Deliberations will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.