Guilty plea may mean regular payments for Blue Plum vendors

Deanna Hays, 51, of Johnson City, pleaded guilty to theft over $10,000 and two counts of forgery in an agreement that netted her a six-year prison sentence. The sentence was suspended to probation — something Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice said was highly unusual — in order for her to repay $49,950 to the organization, Friends of Olde Downtown, which sponsors Blue Plum.

Shannon Castillo, the organization’s former president, said after the hearing that the money will be going directly to vendors.

“Every penny of the restitution that we are receiving is going to our vendors, as it should be,” Castillo said. She said the goal of the organization has always been to pay vendors, and if Hays had gone to jail then that process would delayed.

During the hearing, Hays assured Rice that she has a job that will allow her to make the $1,000 per month payment. She apparently works in a local call center for a Las Vegas firm that sells vacation packages.

Hays was arrested June 23, just a couple of weeks after the 2016 music and arts festival wrapped up. Members of Friends of Olde Downtown (now known as the Blue Plum Organization), the group charged with overseeing the annual downtown festival and the First Friday events, reported discrepancies in the organization’s finances to the Johnson City Police Department.

Two board members, Castillo and Vice President Tracy Johnson, told police Hays had signed their names to 38 checks without their permission.

The 38 checks totaled $49,950, according to a court record, and were written between September 2015 through the beginning of June, just as this year’s annual festival got underway.

The missing funds were not reported to police until June 14, according to court records.

Police said of the 38 checks, 20 were passed at Capital Bank, 503 N. State of Franklin Road, for $22,900; 15 were passed at First Tennessee Bank, 2112 N. Roan St., for $23,800; one check was passed at Capital Bank in Jonesborough for $900; one check was passed at First Tennessee Bank, 3210 Peoples St., for $750; and one was written to one of Hays’ children.

After the hearing, Castillo — one of three board members present — said she bore no ill will toward Hays, who she once considered a close friend.

“This whole situation has been really difficult for everyone,” Castillo said. “Tonight we’re just thankful it came to a resolution and life can move on. I think this is fair and we’re very thankful for everything the state has done to help us, and we’re really glad to be able to move on.”

Castillo said the incident has actually made the organization stronger, and there are changes in progress to prevent anything like this from happening again.

“We are not going to give up. Our organization has added more board members. We have a vision to continue to have cultural events in our city. We have a vision to be able to create memories (like) we have for almost the past 20 years. That’s not going to stop,” Castillo said.

“We want to be able to pay back our vendors and we’ve done additional fundraisers ever since we discovered what transpired. Our board has worked tirelessly to have additional fundraisers and do things for our community in order to make money to pay our vendors.”

Hays had four witnesses ready to testify on her behalf if there had been a sentencing hearing, but due to the plea agreement, their testimony was not necessary.