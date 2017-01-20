Jury hears 911 call from frantic father in aggravated child abuse trial

Joe Whitaker, 44, of Johnson City dropped his head and cried as he listened to the call. It was played Friday while Whitaker’s wife, Charlotte Whitaker, 36, testified about how distraught they both were when their 7-month-old son, Jaden, began having trouble breathing and experienced seizure-like activity Aug. 15, 2013.

Whitaker was home alone with young Jaden as his wife worked and her older daughter was in school. She had testified that when she was pregnant with Jaden, the couple decided Joe Whitaker would be a stay-at-home father. The family had just moved into their residence on Rauhoff Road and Whitaker spent time unpacking things as Jaden lay in his crib with a bottle.

Around 10:30 that morning, Whitaker would later tell an investigator that he changed Jaden’s diaper and gave him a bottle. After that, Whitaker took a nap and was awakened by his son whimpering. When he went to check on Jaden, the baby was having trouble breathing and had his arm twisted around in a strange way, Whitaker would later relay.

Frantic, he called his wife, who then called 911. A 911 operator called Whitaker to get a more direct understanding of what was happening. While Charlotte Whitaker was on the stand, Assistant District Attorney General Justin Irick asked her pointed questions to find out if she did anything to her son.

Charlotte Whitaker denied doing anything to cause Jaden’s leg to break or his brain to bleed. She also testified adamantly that she never saw her husband act violently toward their son in any way and she just couldn’t believe the doctors who told her Jaden had been abused.

But that’s exactly what four doctors testified to for the jury Wednesday and Thursday. The panel heard from a Niswonger Children’s Hospital pediatric ICU physician and three doctors from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville – including one who is a child abuse specialist.

All testified they believed Jaden’s near-death medical situation resulted from some type of abuse in a short period of time before he exhibited problems.

Prosecutor Erin McArdle also put two Department of Children’s Services workers and the sheriff’s investigator who handled the case on the stand. Jared Taylor, the former sheriff’s office investigator, testified he found some discrepancies in the statements Joe Whitaker and Charlotte Whitaker gave, including the time Joe Whitaker said he changed his son’s diaper.

Joe Whitaker said it was 10:30 a.m. while Charlotte Whitaker said 11:40 a.m. Whether or not it will play a factor in the verdict remains to be seen.

When Taylor told Joe Whitaker about the extent of Jaden’s injuries as they talked in the Knoxville hospital, Taylor said Whitaker didn’t have much to say.

“He slumped down, put his head down. I had gone into details about the twisting fractures, reiterated the retinal hemorrhaging and the head trauma and how these were described as non-accidental,” Taylor testified.

Whitaker “slumped down” and was “very soft spoken,” Taylor said.

DCS investigator Sarah Powell testified that when she first saw Jaden in the hospital, “it was disturbing.” She detailed the steps she took in the investigation after learning of Jaden’s injuries as she and Taylor worked the case together.

DCS case worker Susan Horton testified that she was involved in the follow-up care for Jaden and getting him to his doctor’s appointments. She said the boy progresses well and had suffered no permanent deficits due to the brain and retinal injuries.

The state rested its case after lunch, and the defense, so far, has presented two medical witnesses by video deposition. Dr. Charles Hyman, of California, testified at length, but basically said he reviewed documents sent to him by the defense and said he found no evidence Jaden suffered a traumatic injury, and that he would never want a child to be in an abusive home.

“I’m an advocate for children and I don’t want abused children to go back” to an abusive home, he said.

The last video deposition of the day came from Dr. Julie Mack, a radiologist at Hershey Medical Center in Pennsylvania, who said she also didn’t find evidence of a traumatic event, but that there were not enough tests run to come to a complete conclusion.

“I am not making the statement there was no trauma in this case as a conclusion,” Mack said. “The history provided is there were two minor incidents of trauma in the days leading up to the baby’s collapse. They brought a child in who was sick and resuscitated him. There’s nothing about that I’m criticizing. If you’re saying this is diagnostic of a shaking event, then yes, I have a difference of opinion.”

The trial will resume Monday at 10 a.m., and it’s likely that Joe Whitaker will testify. If convicted, he faces 15 to 25 years in prison.