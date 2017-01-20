Harmon arraigned on rape of child charges

Harmon was bound over to a Carter County grand jury on the charges following a preliminary hearing in Sessions Court on Nov. 18. Harmon made his first appearance in Criminal Court since a grand jury returned a true bill in his case.

Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street appointed a public defender for Harmon and set his next court appearance for April 21.

The charges were placed after Deputy Paul Morrell responded to a domestic violence call at Harmon’s home July 28. While Morrell was investigating the domestic violence complaint, he received information about the alleged rapes.

Investigator Randy Bowers said Harmon told Morrell he had done something wrong and he wanted to confess. Harmon agreed to come to the sheriff’s department and speak with Bowers. During the interview, Bowers said Harmon admitted to having oral sex with an elementary-school-aged girl. He said the assaults took place during the past six months at a Smalling Road residence and his residence in Roan Mountain.

After interviewing Harmon, Bowers said he talked to the alleged victim in the case. He said the child corroborated Harmon’s statement.